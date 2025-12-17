Refractories Market Size to Reach USD 56.99 Billion by 2033 Due to High Demand for Refractories from Steel, Cement, and Glass Industries Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Refractories Market Size is estimated at USD 39.71 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 56.99 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.65% during 2026–2033. The market is driven by the high demand from steel, cement, glass, and non-ferrous industries.

The U.S. Refractories Market is estimated to grow from USD 4.37 Billion in 2025 to USD 7.13 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.32%. Growth is driven by rising steel, cement, and glass production, increasing infrastructure development, and demand for durable, high-performance, and energy-efficient refractory solutions.





Get a Sample Report of Refractories Market Growth Strategy @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8904

Rising Steel and Cement Production to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing production of steel, cement, and glass is the main factor propelling the growth of the refractories market. High-performance, long-lasting, and energy-efficient refractory solutions are in greater demand due to growing industrial activity and major infrastructure projects. Specialized applications are made possible by the use of cutting-edge materials and unique shapes, while long-term industrial efficiency is supported by an emphasis on sustainability and low-maintenance goods. Over time, product differentiation, enhanced performance, and increased market competitiveness are produced via innovation and technological improvements.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Refractories Market Report

RHI Magnesita

Vesuvius PLC

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Imerys S.A.

HarbisonWalker International

Morgan Advanced Materials

Refratechnik Holding GmbH

Chosun Refractories Co., Ltd.

Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd.

IFGL Refractories Ltd.

Resco Products

Almatis

Calderys

Minerals Technologies Inc.

RHI Normag

Zhengzhou Huaxiang Refractories Co., Ltd.

Keller HCW GmbH

FRC Global

Refractories Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

High Alumina held the largest market share of 34.76% in 2025 due to its exceptional thermal stability, durability, and ability to withstand harsh industrial conditions. Silicon Carbide is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.23% during 2026–2033 driven by rising demand for wear-resistant, energy-efficient, and high-performance refractories.

By Material

Brick dominated with a 41.15% share in 2025 due to their proven performance, ease of installation, and cost-effectiveness in high-temperature processes. Ceramic Fiber is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.02% supported by increasing industrial focus on lightweight, insulating, and energy-efficient solutions.

By Form

Shapes accounted for the highest market share of 37.89% in 2025 due to their standardized design, versatility, and ease of integration into multiple industrial processes. Custom Components are expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.78% driven by the need for tailor-made solutions in specialized, high-performance operations.

By End-Use Industry

Steel held the largest share of 45.62% in 2025 due to its heavy reliance on refractories in furnaces, ladles, and continuous casting processes. Glass is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period fueled by rising production of flat, container, and specialty glass.

On the Basis of Region, Asia Pacific Leads the Market in 2025; North America is the Second-Leading Region in the Market During 2026-2033

The Asia Pacific Refractories Market dominates globally with a 48.34% market share, driven by robust steel, cement, and glass production. Key markets include China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and urban expansion fuel demand for durable, high-performance, and energy-efficient refractories.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the Refractories Market, projected at a CAGR of 6.45%. Growth is driven by increasing steel, cement, and glass production, along with rising infrastructure development and industrial modernization.

For a Custom Market Outlook Discussion with Our Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/8904

Refractories Market Recent Developments

In May 2025, RHI Magnesita launched K-GenesisX™, a sustainable, circular refractory solution. This focuses on eco-friendly high-temperature applications, supporting energy efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and strengthening the company’s leadership in sustainable industrial refractory technologies.

In August 2025, Vesuvius PLC introduced 16 new products in molten metal flow engineering. These innovations enhance efficiency, durability, and sustainability in steel and foundry operations, reinforcing Vesuvius’s market position and expanding its portfolio in critical industrial applications globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess innovation intensity through new product launches, adoption of advanced refractory features, custom shapes usage, and R&D spending trends across leading manufacturers.

– helps you assess innovation intensity through new product launches, adoption of advanced refractory features, custom shapes usage, and R&D spending trends across leading manufacturers. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you understand how quickly advanced and specialized refractory solutions are being adopted, highlighting opportunities in customized and high-performance material segments.

– helps you understand how quickly advanced and specialized refractory solutions are being adopted, highlighting opportunities in customized and high-performance material segments. APPLICATION & CUSTOMIZATION TRENDS – helps you evaluate the shift from standard to customized refractory products across industrial applications, indicating evolving end-user requirements and value-added demand.

– helps you evaluate the shift from standard to customized refractory products across industrial applications, indicating evolving end-user requirements and value-added demand. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY UTILIZATION – helps you identify production efficiency levels, potential overcapacity or supply tightness, and their direct impact on pricing strategies and investment planning.

– helps you identify production efficiency levels, potential overcapacity or supply tightness, and their direct impact on pricing strategies and investment planning. SUPPLY CHAIN & LEAD TIME ANALYSIS – helps you benchmark average delivery timelines, production footprint strength, and operational responsiveness of suppliers in different regions.

– helps you benchmark average delivery timelines, production footprint strength, and operational responsiveness of suppliers in different regions. DISTRIBUTION & LOGISTICS EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you analyze the effectiveness of distribution channels, regional logistics performance, and the level of automation in supply chain operations shaping market competitiveness.

Refractories Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 39.71 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 56.99 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.65% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Fireclay, High Alumina, Silicon Carbide, Insulating, Others)

• By Material (Monolithic, Brick, Ceramic Fiber, Others)

• By Form (Shapes, Tiles, Custom Components, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Steel, Cement, Glass, Non-Ferrous Metals, Petrochemical, Power, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Refractories Market Intelligence Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8904

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.