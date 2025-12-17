Greystone Provides $36.6 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for Multifamily Apartment Community in Houston, Texas

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $36,595,000 Freddie Mac loan to refinance a 476-unit garden-style multifamily community located in Houston, Texas. The financing was originated by Gill Dolan, Managing Director at Greystone.

Originally developed in 1966, the property offers renovated apartments and townhomes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The $36,595,000 Freddie Mac loan carries a fixed 5-year term and features full-term interest-only payments. The financing replaces a floating-rate bank loan and enables continued property renovations. Since acquiring the property, the sponsor has undertaken extensive capital improvements, including HVAC, roofing, and electrical upgrades, in addition to interior unit renovations.

“This refinance allowed our client to secure long-term, fixed-rate financing while continuing to reinvest in a well-located asset,” said Mr. Dolan. “Freddie Mac’s flexible structure and Greystone’s deep understanding of the sponsor’s goals made this a seamless execution.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.