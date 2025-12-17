In The Car Announces New Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The Car , the embedded insurance platform transforming how consumers secure coverage at the point of vehicle purchase, today announced a new official partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) , reinforcing the company’s commitment to giving back to the military and veteran communities.

“We are honored to partner with and support such an incredible foundation,” said Rod Fox, chairman at In The Car . “I am a passionate supporter of the NSF, and this is a meaningful way for us to contribute to an extraordinary community that has given so much in service to our country. This partnership enables our customers to play a tangible role in supporting SEALs and their families.”

Through this partnership, In The Car will donate a percentage from every policy sold to the NSF. These contributions will directly support the NSF’s mission to provide critical support to the warriors, veterans, and families of the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) .

“Partners, like In The Car, help strengthen our ability to serve the NSW community,” said Geoff Leard, partnerships and athletics director at the NSF . “We are grateful for this support and for the consistent, mission-driven commitment behind this initiative. Every contribution makes a lasting impact on service members and their families.”

This partnership reflects a shared dedication to service, integrity, and community support. In The Car looks forward to leveraging its platform to raise awareness of the NSF’s work and encourage ongoing support for the families of NSW operators.

About In The Car

In The Car is redefining how drivers secure auto insurance by embedding coverage directly into the moment of purchase. Powered by its insurance arm, Alset Insurance, the company delivers seamless, point-of-sale programs that eliminate friction and transform the ownership experience. By partnering with OEMs and dealerships nationwide, In The Car is modernizing insurance delivery and reshaping how consumers get on the road. For more information, please visit inthecar.com .

About The Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community. Charity Navigator has awarded the NSF a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. It ranks in the top 0.1% of charities nationwide, with 94 cents of every dollar donated directly funding current or future programs. The NSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (Tax ID: 31-1728910). It is an independent, non-federal entity unaffiliated with the Department of Defense. Learn more at navySEALfoundation.org .

