Drug Delivery Devices Market Set to Exceed US$ 450.7 Billion by 2035 as Biologic Revenue Surges Drive Urgent Expansion of Device Manufacturing Capacity Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug delivery devices market size was valued at US$ 212.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 450.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The drug delivery devices market is entering a super-cycle fueled by an unprecedented convergence of chronic disease prevalence and biologic demand. Eli Lilly reported US$ 11.5 billion in worldwide revenue for Mounjaro in 2024, a figure that directly necessitates massive injector volume to meet patient needs. Zepbound added another US$ 4.9 billion to that total, confirming the structural shift toward high-velocity autoinjector production. Novo Nordisk experienced a 26% year-over-year sales increase, largely driven by these injectable therapies. Consequently, operating profits for the company climbed 26%, providing the essential liquidity required to fund rapid capacity expansion.

Financial rewards are actively reshaping corporate priorities and supply chain strategies. Leaders are being compensated to solve capacity hurdles; Novo Nordisk’s CEO received a remuneration package of DKK 57.1 million explicitly linked to production scaling achievements. Broader market pressure is evident with Eli Lilly generating US$ 5.3 billion from Verzenio, straining parenteral lines. BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) validated this hardware dependency with US$ 5.43 billion in fourth-quarter revenue alone. These revenue streams confirm that the Drug delivery devices market has become the central pillar of pharmaceutical value creation.

Historic Capital Injections Transform Global Manufacturing Footprints For Future Scale of the Market

Investment magnitude in the Drug delivery devices market has reached historic levels as companies race to secure capacity. Eli Lilly announced a staggering US$ 27 billion investment in February 2025 across four new sites to guarantee future output. That commitment brings Lilly’s total manufacturing pledge to over US$ 50 billion between 2020 and early 2025. Novo Nordisk matched this aggression with a US$ 4.1 billion allocation in June 2024 for a fill-and-finish facility in Clayton, North Carolina. Such spending signals a permanent shift from outsourcing toward internalizing critical device production.

Financial flows are specifically targeting advanced infrastructure rather than simple assembly. Novo Nordisk dedicated US$ 6.8 billion in total capital expenditures for production capacity throughout 2024. Eli Lilly also earmarked US$ 4.5 billion for the "Lilly Medicine Foundry" to advance manufacturing techniques. Component suppliers are following suit; West Pharmaceutical Services reported US$ 377 million in 2024 capital expenditures. Additionally, SHL Medical invested US$ 220 million in a South Carolina site, proving that the Drug delivery devices market is in a heavy infrastructure build phase.

Regulatory Approvals For Novel Therapies Accelerate Complex Device Integration Trends

Regulatory bodies are acting as a catalyst for increased sophistication in the Drug delivery devices market. The FDA approved 61 novel drugs in 2024, comprising 50 from CDER and 11 from CBER. Significantly, 24 approvals were classified as "First-in-Class," often requiring bespoke delivery mechanisms rather than standard off-the-shelf solutions. The agency also cleared a record 18 biosimilars, creating urgent demand for cost-efficient injection platforms to support market competition. Speed is now paramount; 37 novel drugs were approved on the "First Cycle" of review, pressuring manufacturers to have device combinations launch-ready immediately.

Accelerated pathways are condensing development timelines and forcing rapid innovation. Twenty-two approvals utilized the "Fast Track" designation, while 28 received "Priority Review." Innovation is further driven by the 18 approvals designated as "Breakthrough Therapy," compelling the Drug delivery devices market to innovate rapidly. The approval of 26 drugs for rare diseases adds another layer of complexity, necessitating versatile devices capable of handling low-volume, high-viscosity formulations. Regulatory velocity is effectively mandating a new standard of operational readiness for device developers.

Massive Facility Construction Projects Establish Physical Foundation For Billion Unit Output

Physical expansion metrics reveal the colossal scale of the Drug delivery devices market. Novo Nordisk’s Clayton facility will add 1.4 million square feet of production space to the global supply chain. SHL Medical is contributing to this footprint with a new 360,000-square-foot site in South Carolina. Eli Lilly’s 2025 strategy involves four new major sites, including one dedicated exclusively to global parenteral manufacturing. These structures are essential to house the automated assembly lines required for billions of future units.

Construction costs reflect the high-tech nature of modern sterile manufacturing. Eli Lilly allocated US$ 5 billion specifically to build a single facility in Goochland County, Virginia. That project alone requires 1,800 construction workers, while Novo Nordisk employs 2,000 external contractors for its expansion phase.

Device Manufacturers Record Robust Revenue Growth Despite Broader Economic Volatility

Pure-play companies in the Drug delivery devices market are delivering impressive financial results. Ypsomed reported that its Delivery Systems division generated CHF 220.3 million in the first half of the 2024/25 financial year. That performance represents a strong 24.8% year-over-year growth rate. Gerresheimer achieved total revenues of EUR 2.036 billion for the full financial year 2024. Operational efficiency remains high, with Gerresheimer posting an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 419.4 million and a solid 20.6% margin.

Profitability extends across the competitive landscape despite high capital costs. Stevanato Group reported full-year 2024 revenue of EUR 1.104 billion. Ypsomed’s total Group sales for the first half of 2024/25 reached CHF 324.0 million. Furthermore, Gerresheimer managed 2.9% organic revenue growth even amidst market fluctuations. These metrics confirm that the underlying economics of the Drug delivery devices market remain healthy and capable of supporting sustained reinvestment in technology and capacity.

Inventory Destocking Cycles Temporarily Impact Component Revenues Before Stabilization

Supply chains in the Drug delivery devices market navigated a necessary correction period in 2024. West Pharmaceutical Services reported a 1.9% organic sales decline, resulting in full-year net sales of US$ 2.893 billion as customers utilized existing stock. Stevanato Group saw a 17% revenue dip in its Engineering Segment, which generated EUR 170.3 million. Stevanato attributed a 16% decline in Q4 2024 specifically to project timing and inventory adjustments by pharmaceutical partners.

Recovery signs emerged as the year progressed and inventories normalized. West Pharmaceutical Services reported US$ 276.4 million in free cash flow, while fourth-quarter net sales stabilized at US$ 748.8 million. Global demand channels remained active elsewhere; China’s direct tenders distribution channel generated US$ 39.94 billion, offering a buffer against regional destocking. Market participants recognize that inventory normalization is merely a precursor to renewed ordering cycles in the Drug delivery devices market.

Aggressive Workforce Expansion Strategies Secure Specialized Talent For Operations

Human capital investment provides a strong signal of long-term confidence in the Drug delivery devices market. Eli Lilly’s four new sites will create 3,000 highly skilled jobs for engineers and scientists. Specific facilities like the Virginia plant have 650 permanent roles designated. Novo Nordisk is similarly aggressive, adding 1,000 new jobs to the local economy through its North Carolina expansion. SHL Medical is actively recruiting for 300 positions at its new South Carolina manufacturing plant to staff production lines.

Acquisitions and growth are rapidly expanding headcount across the sector. Gerresheimer integrated 1,400 employees following the Bormioli Pharma acquisition. Ypsomed Group reported a total headcount of 2,592 as of September 2024. The complexity of modern manufacturing requires specialized talent; Lilly has dedicated three of its four new sites to active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) synthesis. Such hiring sprees indicate that the Drug delivery devices market is evolving into a major driver of high-technical employment.

Market Valuation Migrates Toward High Complexity and Digital Dosing Solutions

Value within the Drug delivery devices market is shifting decisively toward complex systems. Stevanato Group reported that its "High-Value Solutions" segment generated EUR 422.3 million in FY 2024. This segment now captures 38% of total revenue, rising to 40% in the fourth quarter. Record quarterly revenue of EUR 131 million for these solutions proves that demand favors devices capable of handling viscous biologics. Digital adoption is also gaining ground; Ypsomed’s "mylife Loop" automated dosing system reached 60,000 users by September 2024.

Regulatory designations are pushing this technological pivot toward advanced platforms. The FDA granted 7 "Accelerated Approval" designations in 2024, incentivizing platforms that can be customized rapidly. Manufacturers are responding to this by upgrading technical capabilities; Stevanato’s Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5% validates the profitability of high-tech solutions. Additionally, Lilly is dedicating three new sites to small molecule synthesis to support advanced formulation chemistry. The Drug delivery devices market is clearly rewarding innovation over simple commodity volume.

Strategic Consolidation and Aggressive Targets Define Future Market Trajectory

Consolidation is reshaping the competitive hierarchy of the Drug delivery devices market. For instance, Novo Holdings agreed to acquire Catalent for US$ 16.5 billion to secure supply lines, with Novo Nordisk paying US$ 11 billion for three specific fill-finish sites. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services executed US$ 560.9 million in share repurchases, buying back 1.58 million shares. Ypsomed also streamlined operations by divesting its pen needle business, resulting in a CHF 28.3 million revenue adjustment to focus on injectors.

Future targets reflect immense optimism regarding sustained demand. SHL Medical has set a goal to produce 1.5 billion devices annually by 2025, supported by its 100% acquisition of LCA Automation. Lilly confirmed US$ 23 billion in realized capital commitments between 2020 and 2024. With BD generating US$ 20.17 billion in fiscal revenue and US$ 1.72 billion in net income, and Stevanato posting a Diluted EPS of EUR 0.43, the Drug delivery devices market is poised for sustained dominance.

