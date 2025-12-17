SBI Ripple Asia partners with Doppler Finance for XRP Yield and RWA tokenization

TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBI Ripple Asia and Doppler Finance (“Doppler”), the leading XRPfi infrastructure, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore collaboration in XRP-based yield infrastructure and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization on the XRP Ledger.

This partnership marks the first collaboration between SBI Ripple Asia and an XRPL-native protocol, signaling a new chapter for institutional-grade finance on the XRP Ledger. Through this alignment, both parties aim to accelerate the adoption of transparent, compliant, and yield-generating products built on the XRPL.

SBI Digital Markets, a MAS-regulated digital asset partner, has been appointed as the institutional custodian for this initiative, providing segregated and independent custody solutions. This ensures client assets are safeguarded from exchange-related risks while reinforcing institutional-grade security and trust.

Doppler Finance strengthens its presence in Japan’s financial ecosystem through this partnership, a key milestone in its global expansion. The collaboration with SBI Ripple Asia, a joint venture established by Ripple and SBI Holdings, Inc., underscores Doppler’s reputation as a secure, compliant, and trusted yield infrastructure within the XRP ecosystem.

Doppler’s proven stability, already adopted by qualified institutions and integrated by major exchanges and wallets, has positioned it as a reliable partner for institutions seeking on-chain yield exposure without compromising on regulatory or operational standards. This validation by one of Japan’s most respected digital finance leaders further cements Doppler’s role as the institutional gateway to XRP-based yield opportunities.

“Partnering with SBI Ripple Asia is a major validation of the trust and reliability we’ve built into the Doppler infrastructure,” said Rox, Head of Institutions of Doppler Finance. “Together, we aim to expand XRP’s role as a productive, yield-bearing asset while introducing institutional standards to the broader XRPL ecosystem.”

“By collaborating with Doppler Finance, we aim to accelerate the development of secure and transparent yield infrastructure on the XRP Ledger,” said SBI Ripple Asia’s spokesperson. “Doppler’s institutional-grade framework, combined with our deep expertise in digital asset adoption across Japan and Asia, creates a strong foundation for expanding the utility of XRP. We look forward to exploring new opportunities that bridge traditional finance and the evolving on-chain ecosystem.”

The collaboration represents a strong alignment between Japan’s leading digital finance group and the core builder of XRP’s yield infrastructure, paving the way for future integrations across traditional and on-chain financial systems.

About SBI Ripple Asia

SBI Ripple Asia was founded in 2016 as a joint venture between SBI Holdings Group and Ripple Services, Inc. in the U.S.​ We support seamless cross-border payments via Ripple Payments, a decentralized network of banks and payment providers that use Ripple's distributed ledger technology to make payments faster, cheaper, and more secure.​

About Doppler Finance

Doppler Finance is leading XRPfi by introducing an institutional-grade yield infrastructure natively built on XRP Ledger. Our stack combines regulated custody, fully audited reserves, and strictly vetted yield strategies designed for safety and scale. We believe XRP should earn yield like any major asset, and we’re making that a reality, with unmatched clarity, control, and credibility. We are powering institutional yield infrastructure adopted by institutions and integrated by major exchanges and wallets.

About SBI Digital Markets ( www.sbidm.com )

SBI Digital Markets is a subsidiary of SBI Digital Asset Holdings, the digital asset arm of Japan’s leading conglomerate SBI Group. With the largest securities account customer base and second-largest trading market in Japan, SBI Group has a global network across 26 countries and regions including key markets in Asia and Europe. SBI Digital Markets offers clients a comprehensive digitalization framework from origination, tokenization, and distribution to custodian services across traditional and Web 3 products.