Nexans Completes Acquisition of Electro Cables Inc. to Strengthen Low-Voltage Solutions (PWR-CONNECT) in North America

Paris, December 17th, 2025 – Nexans announces today the completion of the acquisition of Electro Cables Inc. (“Electro Cables”), a well-positioned Canadian manufacturer of low-voltage cable systems, in a strategic move that expands the company’s footprint in one of North America’s most dynamic segments. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Nexans’ strategy to accelerate growth in North America and supports the region’s fast-expanding infrastructure, data center, and energy sectors.

Following today’s completion, a team of roughly 200 highly skilled associates will join the Nexans Group. Electro Cables generated approximately 125 million euros in revenue over the twelve months ending July 2025.

This acquisition fully aligns with Nexans’ strategy to focus on electrification, strengthens Nexans’ portfolio in Canada and reinforces its presence in a fast-growing market. The deal is fully financed in cash and is expected to be EPS accretive from year one.

Julien Hueber, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans, said: “Electro Cables is an exceptional strategic fit for Nexans. Their expertise in low-voltage cables, transit and infrastructure projects, and decades-long customer relationships make them an ideal partner as we expand our presence in Canada. Together, we are building a platform that will power the next chapter of sustainable electrification across North America.”

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 41 countries with 28,500 people and generated €7.1 billion in standard sales in 2024. As recognized climate action leader, Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

