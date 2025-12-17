The Dermody Properties Foundation Donates $220,000 to 134 Grant Recipients

Reno, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dermody Properties Foundation is honored to announce its 2025 grant recipients. Funded by profits from the hard work and dedication of Dermody employees, this year the employee-led Foundation is granting $220,000 to 134 organizations nationwide.

Among those awarded are the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, Nevada Woodchucks, Reno Rodeo Foundation and Seniors in Service in Reno, Nevada; Miracle Flights and S.A.F.E House in Las Vegas, Nevada; StandUp for Kids of Orange County in Costa Mesa, California; Kidpower Teenpower Fullpower International and Meals on Wheels of Contra Costa, California; Fighter Country Foundation in Goodyear, Arizona; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound in Bellevue, Washington; CASA for Children in Portland, Oregon; Day Spring Foundation in Louisville, Kentucky; Camp Twin Lakes in Atlanta, Georgia; Veterans Multi-Service Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Family Promise of Morris County in Morristown, New Jersey; and more than 100 other nonprofit organizations in communities where Dermody does business.



The Dermody Properties Foundation also awards five scholarships annually, including the Nevada Women’s Fund Amy Biehl Scholarship and the UNLV Foundation Scholarship.

“The opportunity to give back to our communities nationwide is deeply rewarding for everyone at Dermody,” said Taylor Ruepp, Administrator of the Dermody Properties Foundation. “Since the Foundation’s inception in 1988, we have donated more than $3.65 million to hundreds of nonprofits across the country, and award more than $7,000 in scholarships annually.”

Dermody—a diversified private equity investment management company focused exclusively on the national logistics real estate sector—established the Dermody Properties Foundation to empower employees and emphasize community giving. The Foundation’s focus on the arts, education and family, with a special emphasis on children and the elderly, guides the employee-led committee that decides how grant funds are allocated each year.

“Sharing our success in the communities we serve is part of our core values,” said Michael Dermody, Executive Chairman at Dermody. “Our entire team takes great pride in supporting the important work that these organizations do each day to help others.”

The philanthropic efforts of the Dermody Properties Foundation are coupled with the Dermody Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award, a separate donation spearheaded by the company’s Executive Leadership Team. This year, the Annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award provided $100,000 to seven organizations. Learn more about the Dermody Properties Foundation, its mission and this year’s grant recipients by visiting dermody.com.

Photo cutline: Cheree Boteler (right), Executive Director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation, pictured with Samuel Joseph (left), Asset Services Accountant at Dermody. Additional photos of grant recipients are available here.

About Dermody

Dermody is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody has developed more than $10 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 110 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nevada, it has regional offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, New Jersey, Northern California, Phoenix, Seattle and Southern California. For more information, visit www.dermody.com.

