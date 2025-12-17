Singlera Genomics announces research collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh to advance pancreatic cancer early detection

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singlera Genomics, a company focused on the application of novel DNA methylation technologies to genetic diagnosis, with their partner Breakthrough Genomics, a leader in the clinical analysis of genomic data and early cancer diagnostics, today announced a research collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) to advance the preclinical evaluation of Singlera and Breakthrough’s BT-Reveal™ Early Pancreatic Cancer Test.

This advanced blood test uses Singlera’s mTitan platform to screen circulating cell-free DNA for signals associated with cancer, often before symptoms appear. The patented DNA methylation technology behind the mTitan platform has previously been utilized to non-invasively detect methylation haplotypes from esophageal, colorectal, gastric, lung, liver, and pancreatic cancer; the BT-Reveal™ laboratory developed test received the FDA's coveted Breakthrough Device Designation and is currently available for high-risk patients through Breakthrough Genomics which operates a CAP and CLIA-certified clinical lab in Southern California.

“We are excited to partner with the top pancreatic cancer researchers in the field to study the efficacy and impact of pancreatic cancer screening in high-risk populations,” said Qiang Liu, COO and co-founder of Singlera Genomics. “This preclinical study with Pitt is an important step towards a full large-scale FDA longitudinal study; we hope that the BT-Reveal test based on Singlera’s advanced methylation technology can give clinicians an important tool to allow faster screening and treatment of high-risk patients.”

November was Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, a time to recognize the multidisciplinary efforts working towards combatting this devastating disease. Singlera Genomics and Breakthrough Genomics are proud to contribute to the efforts of practitioners, scientists, and patient groups around the world in this important mission.

Singlera Genomics Inc. (www.singlera.com)

Singlera Genomics Inc., a globally operating enterprise specializing in non-invasive genetic diagnosis, was established in July 2014. With a presence spanning across continents, the company boasts research and development centers along with business operations worldwide. Singlera is at the forefront of innovation with its proprietary technologies in single-cell sequencing, DNA methylation, and bioinformatics, making significant strides in the global field of genomics.

Media Contact

Alan Fung, Singlera Genomics

858.732.0061

alan.fung@singleragenomics.com