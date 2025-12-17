SBM Offshore completes the Share Purchase Agreement with GEPetrol

Amsterdam, December 17, 2025

SBM Offshore confirms it has completed the transaction related to the Share Purchase Agreement announced on June 4, 2025, for the full divestment of SBM Offshore’s equity interest in the lease and operating entities of the FPSO Aseng to GEPetrol.

SBM Offshore’s sale of its participation in the unit in Equatorial Guinea is in line with its strategy to rationalize its Lease & Operate portfolio, as per other recent transactions.



Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world’s deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy.

More than 7,800 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar Date Year Full Year 2025 Earnings February 26 2026 Annual General Meeting April 15 2026 First Quarter 2026 Trading Update May 7 2026 Half Year 2026 Earnings August 6 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update November 12 2026

