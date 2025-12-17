New Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Chantilly, Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Cedar Terrace, is coming soon to South Riding in Chantilly, Virginia. Cedar Terrace will feature two distinct collections of modern townhomes and condominiums, offering home shoppers exceptional designs and access to premier amenities. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.

Cedar Terrace will offer a diverse selection of modern townhomes and condominiums with exceptionally designed 2- to 4-story floor plans featuring distinct architecture and luxury finishes. Homes at Cedar Terrace will be priced from the mid-$500,000s to upper $700,000s. Homes will include 3 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, and 1- to 2-car garages.

Two collections of Toll Brothers homes will be available in Cedar Terrace: the Lofts Collection and the Towns Collection.

The Lofts Collection will feature thoughtfully curated condominiums with floor plans ranging from 1,470 to approximately 2,500 square feet and one-car garages.

The Towns Collection presents versatile townhomes with four-story floor plans ranging from 1,776 to over 2,300 square feet and two-car garages.

Both Toll Brothers collections include professionally selected interiors with Designer Appointed Features and open-concept floor plans designed for modern living.







"We are excited to introduce Cedar Terrace to the D.C. Metro area," said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. "With beautifully designed homes, luxury finishes, and exceptional onsite amenities, this community will provide home shoppers with a perfect blend of comfort and convenience."

Home shoppers will enjoy an array of onsite amenities, including a resort-style outdoor pool, pickleball court, tot lot, and pocket parks. The community is ideally located within walking distance of South Riding Market Square, which offers a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The community is also nearby commuter routes and Dulles International Airport. Students living in Cedar Terrace will have the opportunity to attend the top-rated Loudoun County Public Schools.

Cedar Terrace will be located at Tall Cedars Parkway and Slane Hill Terrace in Chantilly. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Cedar Terrace, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/VA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

