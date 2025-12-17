U.S. Nucleic Acid Methylation Market Report 2025-2033: Next-Gen Sequencing Advances Propel Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Nucleic Acid Methylation Market Report by Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, End Use and States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Nucleic Acid Methylation Market is estimated to expand substantially from US$ 906.01 million in 2024 to US$ 2.57 billion in 2033, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.33% during the period 2025-2033. The expansion is fueled by more research in epigenetics, progress in methylation analysis technologies, and growing demand for personalized medicine, reflecting the increasing role of the market in the healthcare industry.

Efforts in precision medicine are fueling the growth of nucleic acid methylation technologies in the United States. Cancer continues to be a major cause of death, and DNA methylation profiles are key biomarkers for early diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of treatment response. U.S. research institutions, biotechnology firms, and hospitals are increasingly adopting methylation assays in oncology research to identify targeted therapies. Government support and academia-industry collaborations also augment this movement. The market demand for non-invasive liquid biopsy tests, which are methylation marker-based, is particularly vigorous, given that they provide less invasive, very precise diagnosis for patients.

May 2025: More than two million new cancer diagnoses and over 618,000 deaths are anticipated in the U.S. in 2025, the American Cancer Society predicts. To address the critical demand for focused therapies, the University of California San Diego School of Medicine has introduced a new graduate program: the Master of Advanced Studies in Precision Medicine Therapeutics in Oncology (PMTO). This interprofessional degree is prepared to arm healthcare providers, investigators, and life sciences professionals with the knowledge to drive innovation in precision medicine and enhance cancer treatment success.

The advent of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and advanced mass spectrometry equipment has brought methylation analysis to a higher level of accuracy, scalability, and affordability. US laboratories are employing high-throughput platforms for examining large genomic datasets, revealing epigenetic processes in cancer, autoimmune conditions, and neurological disorders. On-going advances in sequencing chemistry, bioinformatics, and automation improve the resolution of methylation profiling, facilitating broader adoption. They enable clinical researchers to translate findings into diagnostic tests and therapeutic approaches more rapidly, driving market growth.

Roche introduced in February 2025 a new sequencing by expansion (SBX) next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology. The technology applies expanded synthetic molecules to offer ultra-fast, scalable, and flexible DNA sequencing that is particularly crucial for complex diseases such as cancer.

Though oncology continues to be the biggest application, nucleic acid methylation is being researched in other therapeutic indications in the U.S. at growing length, such as cardiovascular disease, mental illness, metabolic disease, and age-related disease. Methylation biomarkers offer information about gene-environment interactions, allowing researchers to better understand disease risk and progression. The forensic sciences also utilize methylation assays for tissue origin identification and age estimation of biology. This widening of applications diversifies revenue potential and broadens the range of research support, making methylation technologies more appealing to healthcare providers, biotech companies, and diagnostic laboratories nationwide.

Although interest is increasing, nucleic acid methylation assays are still expensive, posing limitations for access by smaller labs and clinics in the United States. The cost of sequencing technologies, reagents, and computational tools may limit applications in diagnostics for routine use. Insurance coverage policies for epigenetic testing continue to mature, generating uncertainty for providers. These financial constraints delay extensive clinical implementation, especially for community hospitals or mini-diagnostics centers.

Methylation information is very complex and demands sophisticated bioinformatics to interpret. The absence of standardized lab protocols for sample preparation, data analysis, and reporting creates variability between laboratories. It becomes challenging to transfer study results into clinical practice in a consistent manner. In the United States, regulatory authorities and professional societies are only formulating guidelines, but the absence of common standards continues to be an enormous challenge to the scaling of clinical applications.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $906.01 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $2.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Nucleic Acid Methylation Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product & Services

6.2 By Type

6.3 By Technology

6.4 By Application

6.5 By End Use

6.6 By States

7. Product & Services

7.1 Kits & Reagents

7.2 Enzymes

7.3 Services

7.4 Instruments & Software

7.5 Consumables

8. Type

8.1 DNA Methylation

8.2 RNA Methylation

9. Technology

9.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

9.2 Bisulflite Sequencing & PCR-based Techniques

9.3 Microarrat-based Methylation Analysis

9.4 Mass Spectrometry

9.5 Hybridization-based & Antibody-based Detection

10. Application

10.1 Drug Discovery & Personalized Medicines

10.2 Clinical Diagnostics

10.3 Others

11. End Use

11.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

11.2 Academic & Research Institutes

11.3 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

12. Top States

12.1 California

12.2 Texas

12.3 New York

12.4 Florida

12.5 Illinois

12.6 Pennsylvania

12.7 Ohio

12.8 Georgia

12.9 New Jersey

12.10 Washington

12.11 North Carolina

12.12 Massachusetts

12.13 Virginia

12.14 Michigan

12.15 Maryland

12.16 Colorado

12.17 Tennessee

12.18 Indiana

12.19 Arizona

12.20 Minnesota

12.21 Wisconsin

12.22 Missouri

12.23 Connecticut

12.24 South Carolina

12.25 Oregon

12.26 Louisiana

12.27 Alabama

12.28 Kentucky

12.29 Rest of United States

13. Value Chain Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.3 Degree of Competition

14.4 Threat of New Entrants

14.5 Threat of Substitutes

15. SWOT Analysis

15.1 Strength

15.2 Weakness

15.3 Opportunity

15.4 Threats

16. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

17. Key Players Analysis

17.1 New England Biolabs

17.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

17.3 Illumina Inc.

17.4 Abcam plc

17.5 Agilent Technologies Inc.

17.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

17.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

17.8 Exact Sciences Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v17mij

