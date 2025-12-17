The Duckhorn Collection at Paraduxx Debuts a New Culinary Experience in Napa Valley

Napa Valley, CA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new chapter of hospitality is unfolding at The Duckhorn Collection at Paraduxx. Long known for its relaxed beauty and inviting atmosphere, the destination has been reimagined to offer guests the chance to explore an expanded range of Napa Valley wines. With the debut of an extensive new culinary program, visitors can savor seasonal flavors paired with an array of exceptional wines and the gracious spirit that defines the Napa Valley.

The elegant gathering place has retained its warmth and charm as it evolved into The Duckhorn Collection. The Silverado Trail destination balances contemporary sophistication with easy luxury, where guests will find new tasting experiences, a broader selection of wines, and curated food pairings inspired by the valley’s rhythms.

At the heart of the new program is Culinary Director Dominic Orsini. With a philosophy rooted in simplicity and seasonality, he draws inspiration from the region's abundance of farmers and artisan purveyors and chooses local ingredients that complement the depth and character of the wide range of exemplary wines.

“I want every guest to feel as though they’ve been invited into my own kitchen. I love to cook and host, and our focus here is to infuse a sense of relaxation and generosity into everything we do,” said Dominic Orsini, Culinary Director. “Working with local farmers and purveyors means freshness is at its peak, and we can create dishes that reflect the best of the region and the personality of each wine we pour.”

The new “Gather & Graze” experience encourages guests to gather for a tasting that celebrates wine, food and community. Offered in a convivial setting, the seasonal small plates are meant to be shared and savored. The initial menu will feature Honeynut Squash Arancini served over Apple-Brown-Butter Aioli, seasonal Persimmons with Stracciatella Cheese, Bellwether Farms Ricotta Gnocchi with Walnut Pesto, Crispy Quail Coq au Vin with Foraged Mushrooms, Cipollini and Bacon and a decadent Croissant Bread Pudding with Cranberries, Kumquats and Eggnog Anglaise. Wine pairings will accompany each dish, and guests are urged to discover their own favorite combinations.

In addition to the new experience, clever vineyard-inspired bites are available alongside every wine flight. The culinary program blends classic flavors with playful creativity, like a whimsical creation that evokes nostalgia for the classic spreadable cheese-and-cracker combination. Here, Beemster XO Aged Gouda is transformed into a silky crèmeux, molded into a playful cheese wedge, and paired with Guava-Lime Paste, Smoked Mole Pecans, and Cultured Butter Crackers. Additional highlights include Marin French Cheese Co. Brie with Sage-Toasted Walnuts, vegetarian-friendly offerings such as Wild Mushroom Bruschetta and indulgent favorites like Liberty Ranch Duck Leg Confit.

Guests can choose from a wide array of tasting options, such as guided flights featuring innovative current-release wines from across the collection. Or they can enjoy a bottle beside the courtyard fireplace while taking in the surrounding vineyard views. The modern setting and landscaped grounds set the stage for refined hospitality.

“We’ve been a welcoming destination for wine country visitors for decades,” said Eric Hudock, Vice President, Customer Experience, The Duckhorn Collection at Paraduxx. “We’re building on that legacy, combining our full range of Napa Valley wines with exceptional culinary options. We have always believed that hospitality should feel personal, and we are now building those connections through every detail, every pairing, and every shared moment at the table.”

Every detail at The Duckhorn Collection at Paraduxx, from the wine and food to the setting itself, reflects a dedication to the art of hosting and generous hospitality. Book reservations now for all the new tasting and culinary experiences at www.theduckhorncollection.com.

About The Duckhorn Collection at Paraduxx

Surrounded by vineyards, gardens, and sweeping mountain views, The Duckhorn Collection at Paraduxx serves as the home for an expansive selection of Napa Valley wines. Located just outside Yountville since 1994, the estate welcomes visitors to enjoy a range of culinary-focused wine experiences. Contemporary elegance meets the warmth of genuine Napa Valley hospitality, inviting visitors to explore guided tastings, flights, and culinary pairings that reflect the character and craftsmanship of each winery. Learn more at www.theduckhorncollection.com or follow along at @theduckhorncollection.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America’s premier luxury wine company, with eleven wineries, nine state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, five tasting rooms and over 2,200 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 37 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards, today, our portfolio features some of North America’s most revered wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Sonoma-Cutrer, Goldeneye, Calera, Greenwing, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback and Postmark. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate vineyards and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California’s North and Central coasts, Oregon and Washington State, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $230 across more than 15 varietals. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world. To learn more, visit us at www.duckhornportfolio.com.

Attachments