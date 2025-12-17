Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to Host the Inaugural Pet Lovers' Choice Awards

First Fan-Voted, Hollywood Awards Show Celebrating America’s Beloved Pets

Star-Studded Prime Time Awards Show to Air Nationally Across Multiple Television and Streaming Services, with Proceeds Benefiting Best Friends Animal Society

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comedian and actor Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will take the stage as host of the Pet Lovers' Choice Awards , the first-ever nationally broadcast, fan-voted awards show dedicated entirely to America's beloved dogs and cats. The celebration brings the glamour and excitement of Hollywood's biggest nights to the pets who deserve it most, with awards presented by pet loving celebrities in a true awards-show setting. Any cat or dog owner in America can enter, with winning pets taking home a major prize package, including an all-expenses-paid trip to the live awards show in Los Angeles, cash prize, and much more! Proceeds from the awards will benefit leading national animal welfare organization, Best Friends Animal Society .

The inaugural Pet Lovers’ Choice Awards event will feature a Hollywood “Choice” style awards format familiar to audiences nationwide, including awards presented by top pet-loving celebrities, red carpet moments, emotional stories, surprise performances, and hilarious animal comedic bits, honoring everything from social media sensations and everyday family pets to extraordinary animal stories. The live event will take place in Los Angeles on February 24th, and will air prime time across national television and streaming platforms in early March.

As one of the most well-known pet-loving celebrities in the world and a true advocate for animals, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will bring his signature comedic charm to the stage to host the inaugural awards, alongside his new pup, Roka.

“Hosting the first Pet Lovers’ Choice Awards was a total no-brainer. Fluffy and puppies? Come on—that’s the most adorable tag-team since snacks and naps.” - Gabriel Iglesias.

Pet lovers across the nation can enter their cats and dogs now at petloverschoiceawards.com , with a nationwide voting period ahead of the broadcast. Categories include Cutest Dog, Cutest Cat, Senior Sweetheart, Athletic Champion, Most Fashionable, Best Personality, and Best Rescue Pet, giving everyone the chance to celebrate what makes their furry family members truly extraordinary.

At the heart of the Pet Lovers’ Choice Awards is a commitment to making a meaningful difference for homeless pets. Proceeds from every paid vote will support the mission of Best Friends Animal Society , a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America’s shelters and getting them into loving homes where they belong.

“Best Friends is incredibly honored to be the beneficiary of the very first Pet Lovers’ Choice Awards,” says Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society. “It’s a true privilege to help people celebrate the pets that have made an impact on them, and we hope this event inspires many more people to get involved in helping dogs and cats find loving homes through adopting, fostering, volunteering, and more.”

To submit your pet and for full category and award details, visit petloverschoiceawards.com . Follow us on social: Instagram @petloversawards Facebook @thepetloverschoiceawards TikTok @officialpetloversawards

About the Pet Lovers' Choice Awards

The Pet Lovers' Choice Awards is the first fan-voted, national broadcast awards show celebrating America's dogs and cats. The event honors the animals who make our lives better, while supporting pet lifesaving through Best Friends Animal Society.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters and making the entire country no-kill. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 5,500 shelters and rescue organizations. From our headquarters in Kanab, Utah, we also operate the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary — a destination that brings our mission to life for thousands of visitors each year. We maintain the most comprehensive animal sheltering data in the country and make it accessible to the public — empowering communities with critical insights into the needs of their local shelters and how they can help. We believe every dog and cat deserves a home. And we believe that, by working together, we can Save Them All®.

About Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians, amassing more than 2 billion YouTube views and over 34 million fans across social media. Named the 3rd highest-grossing comedian of 2024, he has earned recognition from The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, and is one of the few comedians to sell out historic venues including Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com Arena, the Sydney Opera House, and Dodger Stadium. Iglesias has released multiple hit Netflix specials—most recently Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy, which premiered in 2025 and broke into Netflix’s global top-ten. His success has been further honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre and an upcoming Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2026.

Beyond stand-up, Iglesias starred in and executive-produced the Netflix sitcom Mr. Iglesias, which ran for three seasons and won Best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards. He has appeared in numerous film and TV projects, including The Santa Clauses, Lopez vs. Lopez, Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, and A Haunted House 2, and has voiced characters in major animated films such as Coco, Ferdinand, The Star, UglyDolls, and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Raised in Long Beach, CA, he began performing comedy in 1997, developing the animated, story-driven style that has since made him a global favorite among audiences of all ages.

Kirsten Underwood - Media Director

Kirsten@drdnght.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9a8f903-66b2-40e2-affe-73f6d00801ce