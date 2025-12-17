Future Green Irrigation Announces Expansion of Irrigation Services Across Additional Alberta Communities

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Future Green Irrigation, a Calgary-based irrigation contractor known for structured service processes and certified technical expertise, announced the expansion of its full irrigation services portfolio into several neighbouring Alberta communities. The company will now provide irrigation installation, irrigation repair, spring irrigation startup, and irrigation winterization across Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane, Okotoks, Langdon, and nearby growing areas. The expansion reflects increased regional demand for consistent water-management support in both residential and commercial settings, as well as the need for reliable seasonal maintenance as weather patterns continue to shift throughout the province.

Future Green Irrigation has operated primarily in Calgary, where its technicians have delivered irrigation system design, installation, snow and ice removal, and long-term service rooted in certified training and documented processes. The company's owner, Oliver Pastran, explained that extending service capacity into surrounding communities follows several years of requests from property owners who sought the same structured approach used on Calgary projects. According to Pastran, "Many homeowners and property managers in nearby towns were already reaching out for support, especially during peak installation and seasonal maintenance periods. Expanding the service area ensures that these communities have access to dependable irrigation care grounded in clear standards and trained expertise."

The expansion aligns with regional growth across southern Alberta, where new housing developments and maturing neighbourhoods continue to increase demand for irrigation services. As residential lots grow and more commercial properties seek predictable water usage, interest in smart irrigation controllers, CAD-based system planning, and water-efficient layouts has strengthened. Future Green Irrigation reports that many inquiries focus on reducing water waste, maintaining turfgrass health, and preventing preventable failures tied to water pressure issues, soil inconsistencies, or freeze-thaw damage concerns shared across communities with similar seasonal challenges.

The company's irrigation installation service incorporates on-site evaluations, measurement-based planning, and CAD layout creation to support accurate sprinkler placement. This method has been a defining part of its Calgary operations and will now extend to new locations. Each design accounts for local soil conditions such as clay and loam, water pressure variations, irrigation zones, and rainfall trends, helping ensure systems deliver even coverage without overspray onto hardscape areas. The use of smart irrigation controllers and weather-responsive scheduling technology has also become central to system configuration, reflecting broader provincial interest in long-term water conservation.

Future Green Irrigation's service portfolio also includes irrigation system repair, which often involves diagnosing valve wear, electrical faults, damaged sprinkler heads, or pressure issues. The company's technicians use written estimates before work begins, a practice retained across all locations to support clarity for property owners. Fully stocked service vehicles allow many repairs to be completed during the initial appointment, reducing disruptions for homes and businesses. This approach has contributed to consistent customer satisfaction in Calgary, where reviews regularly note punctuality, clear communication, and long-term system reliability.

Seasonal services represent another core element of the expansion. Spring irrigation startup remains a critical step after winter shutdown, as technicians reopen water supply lines, test each irrigation zone, and identify freeze-thaw damage before watering schedules resume. These early-season evaluations have helped reduce unexpected failures once systems become active at full pressure. Similarly, irrigation blowouts/winterization protects underground lines and backflow components by clearing water with controlled compressed air, a procedure widely recommended in regions with freezing temperatures. Extending these services to more Alberta communities aims to reduce cold-weather system failures and unexpected maintenance costs during thaw periods.

Cross connection backflow testing helps protect potable water sources by ensuring irrigation systems meet safety standards set by local authorities. Future Green Irrigation provides certified testing for residential and commercial properties, verifying that backflow prevention assemblies function as intended and are compliant with municipal requirements. Their irrigation technicians complete testing with precision, document results clearly, and alert property owners to any issues that may require repair or adjustment. By combining certified expertise with organized scheduling tools and upfront pricing, the team makes it easier for clients to stay compliant without navigating inspections on their own.

Customer feedback from Calgary has played a significant role in shaping the company's service standards. Clients have noted that Future Green Irrigation's communication, punctuality, and precision during installation and maintenance contributed to the long-term reliability of their irrigation systems. Several have also referenced the company's transparency when addressing manufacturer defects or unexpected issues. By bringing these practices to a wider region, Future Green Irrigation intends to maintain a consistent experience for homeowners across all serviced communities.

Oliver Pastran stated, "Growth has always been tied to service quality rather than speed. Extending into nearby communities allows our team to provide structured, reliable irrigation care without compromising the planning and attention every property deserves. Each expansion decision is grounded in the capacity of our technicians and support systems to deliver the same standard of work that clients expect."





The company continues to emphasize certified training, water-efficient system design, and ongoing optimization as its foundation. With broader regional coverage, Future Green Irrigation aims to support communities seeking reliable irrigation systems that align with Alberta's environmental conditions, municipal guidelines, and long-term water-use considerations. The organization expects demand to rise throughout the coming seasons as new homeowners and commercial property managers look for dependable options for irrigation installation, maintenance, and winter preparation across the expanded service area.

