DeLorean AI Releases New Cardiovascular AI White Paper Showing Predictive AI Can Prevent Heart Failure and Cut Costs by Up to $350,000 Per Patient





Clinically validated platform delivers predictive precision, empowering clinicians with real-time visibility to reduce preventable complications and improve patient outcomes

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeLorean AI has announced the release of a new white paper demonstrating that its Cardio AI platform can accurately identify patients at risk of progressing to heart failure before symptoms appear, giving providers a clinically validated tool to intervene earlier and improve outcomes. The analysis, drawn from 12 million patient records, shows DeLorean AI’s models achieve 87% sensitivity in predicting progression toward heart failure, offering payers and providers measurable outcomes that reduce avoidable care costs by as much as $250,000–$350,000 per patient annually.

“Value-based care is under enormous pressure right now, as we’ve seen with Optum renegotiating many of its contracts,” said Dr. Severence MacLaughlin , CEO and Founder of DeLorean AI. “If payers, providers, and even agencies like CMS and HHS had predictive visibility into patient deterioration before it happens, these payment structures wouldn’t break down. Predictive AI is the missing infrastructure that allows value-based care to actually work.”

Cardiovascular disease continues to drive the highest medical expenditures in the United States, costing $417.9 billion annually and contributing to more than 941,000 deaths each year. Heart failure alone can exceed $350,000 per patient in the year of diagnosis, despite being a condition with a predictable and preventable trajectory when proactive care is implemented.

DeLorean AI’s models analyze longitudinal EHR and claim data to deliver predictive precision that gives clinicians a clearer view of patient trajectories now and in the future. Findings from the white paper include:

Accurate identification of early deterioration from hypertension or ischemic heart disease toward heart failure with 87% sensitivity Predictive insight into whether a patient’s condition will improve, worsen, or remain stable with 85–87% accuracy Prediction of acute heart failure hospitalization up to 90 days in advance, supporting timely intervention Provide Next Best Actions (NBAs) for licensed professionals to avert adverse events of patients predicted to have a cardiac event, keeping patients out of the hospital and decreasing costs



These clinically validated performance metrics equal or surpass those seen in peer-reviewed cardiovascular machine-learning studies, while leveraging a significantly larger dataset.

“Predictive and Interventive AI for prevention is now possible at scale,” said Dr. MacLaughlin. “By giving clinicians the power to see risk earlier and in the future, two weeks, four weeks and 8 weeks, we’re enabling hospitals to stay ahead of deterioration and provide care that’s more precise, proactive, and personalized.”

Cardio AI integrates with any EHR and keeps providers at the center of care. The platform:

Flags patients who may be progressing toward cardiac complications Identifies deviations from ACC/AHA guideline-recommended therapies Surfaces patient-specific next-best actions rooted in evidence-based medicine Supports primary care physicians and cardiologists with intuitive, accessible intelligence

The white paper shows that predictive, preventative care delivers significant value for health systems, insurers, and patients. Managing individuals in pre-event stages such as hypertension (I-10) or chronic ischemic heart disease (I-25) reduces cardiac claims by $60,000–$70,000 per patient annually, while preventing heart failure altogether generates $250,000–$350,000 in savings per patient. With more than three million Americans at elevated risk, predictive intervention represents a pathway to billions in avoidable healthcare spending nationwide.

“Technology should amplify human expertise, not replace it,” said Dr. MacLaughlin. “Our platform gives clinicians the clarity and confidence to intervene earlier, reduce preventable complications, and drive better outcomes across entire populations.”

DeLorean AI’s approach centers on transparency, clinical validation, and ethical AI. The platform is built for real hospitals, real providers, and real patients, offering precision without overpromising and innovation grounded in medical science.

About DeLorean AI:

DeLorean AI is a Palm Beach-based healthtech company pioneering predictive artificial intelligence for chronic and acute disease detection. Founded by Dr. Severence MacLaughlin, DeLorean AI develops clinically validated tools that empower healthcare providers to identify at-risk patients earlier, recommend optimal interventions, and dramatically improve outcomes. The company’s platform focuses on key disease areas including cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, end stage renal disease, cardiovascular disease diabetes, COPD, and depression. With seven patents in process and a proprietary model trained on over 80 million patient records, DeLorean AI delivers real-time risk stratification, suggested clinical actions, and future-state predictions, reducing costs and extending lives. As it expands from B2B partnerships to direct-to-patient engagement, DeLorean AI is redefining what’s possible in proactive, data-driven healthcare.

Media Contact:

Carolina Arguelles

inquiries@deloreanai.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93800c5e-3507-41b9-806e-22d6de8c1b24