Helix Wireless Supports Hope House For Our Families Through the New York Jets Foundation 50/50 Raffle Program

East Brunswick, NJ , Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Wireless, a leading provider of IoT and communication solutions and an Official IoT Partner of the New York Jets, recently served as the Presenting Sponsor of the New York Jets Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle Program during the Jets’ November 30 home game against the Atlanta Falcons.





Helix Wireless team presenting the 50/50 donation to Hope House For Our Families at the November 30th Jets game.

The New York Jets 50/50 Raffle Program, held during every home game, directs half of the total proceeds to a designated beneficiary, with the remaining half awarded to one lucky fan.

During the Jets game on November 30, Helix Wireless selected Hope House For Our Families as the beneficiary of the 50/50 Raffle. Hope House, a New Jersey-based non-profit organization, is dedicated to serving individuals and families impacted by addiction. Through their faith-based practices, they help community members from all walks of life make significant progress in their recovery.

Through the program, Hope House received more than $15,000 in proceeds to support its mission to “walk with people as they rediscover who they are, rebuild what was broken, and learn to stand in the identity and stability God has for them.”

“At Hope House, we walk with individuals and families in early recovery through safe housing, counseling, discipleship, and long-term support. Whether you’re giving, sharing, or cheering us on, you are part of building stability, dignity, and hope for families in New Jersey,” said Pastor Juan Mendez, Executive Director of Hope House. “Being chosen by Helix Wireless and the Jets Foundation is more than an honor — it’s an opportunity to share the story of what God is doing in the lives of men, women, and children who are rebuilding their lives with courage and hope.”

“We are proud to be partnering with the New York Jets to donate a portion of the 50/50 Raffle to Hope House. This initiative perfectly aligns with our commitment to giving back and making a positive impact. It is an honor to be able to support the services of such an inspiring organization dedicated to serving families in communities across the region,” said John Squillace, CEO and Founder of Helix Wireless.

“We’re grateful to partner with Helix Wireless in supporting Hope House,” said Jesse Linder, New York Jets VP Community Relations. “Together, we’re proud to help them continue their important work in our communities.”

For more information about Hope House For Our Families, visit:

https://www.hopehouseforourfamilies.org

To learn more about Helix Wireless, visit: https://helixwireless.co

About Helix Wireless



Helix Wireless is a leading provider of enterprise-grade IoT and communication solutions, helping organizations deploy, manage, and scale connected devices with reliability and flexibility. With deep expertise in multi-carrier connectivity, global SIM solutions, and secure network infrastructure, Helix Wireless supports businesses operating in complex, mission-critical environments. As an Official IoT Partner of the New York Jets, Helix Wireless combines technical innovation with a strong commitment to community engagement and strategic partnerships.

