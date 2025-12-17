Sterling Airways Achieves IOSA Registration, Strengthening Commitment to Safety and Reliability

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is proud to announce a major milestone in its mission to connect Alaska’s communities to Anchorage and beyond. Sterling Airways has officially achieved IOSA registration following the successful completion of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

IOSA registration is recognized worldwide as the gold standard for airline operational safety management. By joining the IOSA registry, Sterling Airways now stands among the world’s top-tier carriers, demonstrating its commitment to the highest levels of safety, operational oversight, and quality control.

“This accomplishment marks an important milestone for both Sterling Airways and the communities we serve,” said Wayne Heller, CEO of Sterling Airways and Aleutian Airways. “Safety is our top priority—every flight, every day—and we pair that with a deep commitment to reliable operations and genuine customer service. Achieving IOSA registration underscores our dedication to excellence and strengthens the trust our passengers place in us.”

Sterling Airways and Aleutian Airways take pride in delivering a seamless travel experience from booking through arrival. This achievement reflects the tireless work of Sterling’s Operations, Maintenance, Safety, and Quality teams, whose efforts ensured compliance with IATA’s rigorous standards.

This milestone not only validates Sterling’s operational excellence but also opens the door to new partnerships and opportunities, ensuring passengers continue to fly with confidence and peace of mind. Sterling remains committed to supporting Alaska’s long-term connectivity and growth.