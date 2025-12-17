Projectmates Completes SOC 2 Examination, Strengthening Security Assurance for Owners

Richardson, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemates Inc., the company behind Projectmates construction project management software, today announced its successful completion of its SOC 2 examination as of November 17, 2025.

The SOC 2 examination evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls within Projectmates’ Construction Management Software System relevant to the Security Trust Services Criteria for the period November 1, 2024, through October 31, 2025, including controls related to cloud hosting services.

The examination was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading provider of cybersecurity compliance services trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risk.

“Our SOC 2 examination reflects the seriousness with which we approach data security and risk management. Security isn’t a checkbox for us — it’s foundational to how we build and operate Projectmates,” said Varsha Bhave, president and CTO of Systemates. “Completing this examination demonstrates that our controls are designed and operating effectively, giving Owners confidence that their data is protected as their portfolios and programs scale.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are globally recognized and provide assurance that an organization’s systems, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

“Congratulations to Systemates for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Systemates, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

This milestone reinforces Systemates’ ongoing commitment to security and compliance and provides clients with additional assurance that appropriate safeguards are in place to protect their data.

About Projectmates

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction project management software provider. Projectmates’ configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location — from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

Attachments