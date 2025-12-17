Company Announcement No 67/2025
|17 December 2025
Dear Sirs
Major shareholder announcement – Dansk Metalarbejderforbund
With reference to section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 17 December 2025 AL Sydbank was informed that, as at 12 December 2025, the direct holdings of Dansk Metalarbejderforbund, 31407117, Molestien 7, 2450 København SV. represent 7.72% of the voting rights and 7.72% of the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S.
Kind regards
AL Sydbank A/S
