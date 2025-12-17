























Company Announcement No 67/2025



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk











17 December 2025

Dear Sirs

Major shareholder announcement – Dansk Metalarbejderforbund

With reference to section 30, cf. section 38, of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that on 17 December 2025 AL Sydbank was informed that, as at 12 December 2025, the direct holdings of Dansk Metalarbejderforbund, 31407117, Molestien 7, 2450 København SV. represent 7.72% of the voting rights and 7.72% of the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S.



Kind regards

AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment