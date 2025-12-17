OraSure Technologies Issues Statement Regarding Altai Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and “OTI”) (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-need and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions, today confirmed that Altai Capital (“Altai”) has notified the Company of its intent to nominate two candidates, including the fund’s founder, Rishi Bajaj, to stand for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The Company issued the following statement:

The OraSure Board and management team are committed to moving the Company forward with a clear focus on shareholder value creation. We maintain open and constructive dialogue with our shareholders, and members of OraSure’s Board have engaged extensively with Altai Capital in recent months, including evaluating Mr. Bajaj for potential service on the Board. Our Board ultimately determined not to appoint Mr. Bajaj to serve as a director at OraSure. Since that time, our Board has offered to make certain of our directors available to engage further, and Altai has not accepted our invitations.

OraSure maintains a strong, independent, and engaged Board. We continually assess our Board composition, and as a result our Board has undergone significant refreshment, bringing in industry perspectives and executive-level experience to provide oversight as management drives growth and value creation. Over the past three years, seven directors have departed the Board, and we have added three new, highly qualified independent directors, including the addition of accomplished healthcare investor Steven K. Boyd in October 2025. The Board also appointed John P. Kenny, who has served as a director since September 2024, as its Chair in October 2025.

OraSure is executing on a strategy to decentralize diagnostics by connecting people to healthcare wherever they are, and we are taking decisive steps to improve our performance, including:

Advancing our innovation roadmap to strengthen our portfolio and focus on high-growth opportunities across diagnostics and sample management solutions with a clear path to commercialization and revenue realization. Near-term milestones include anticipated FDA submissions for our Sherlock rapid molecular self-test for CT/NG 1 and Colli-Pee at-home urine collection device, as well as the launch of HEMAcollect PROTEIN blood collection tube for research use.



Consolidating operations into our Pennsylvania footprint, insourcing manufacturing, and exiting unprofitable business lines to improve margins.



Maintaining a healthy cash position with $216 million of cash on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2025, with no debt, and right sizing our cost structure to achieve sustainable profitability.







Reflecting our confidence in OraSure and its earnings potential as well as our ability to deliver value for all shareholders, earlier this year our Board began executing on a new $40 million share repurchase program. In addition, our Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Eglinton Manner, and Chief Financial Officer, Kenneth McGrath, adopted separate Rule 10b5-1 trading plans for purchases of the Company’s common stock.

We will continue to take actions that we believe are in the best interests of shareholders.

Upon receipt of any formal director nominations from Altai, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and OraSure’s Board will review them and present the Board’s recommendations to shareholders in due course. OraSure shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.



Evercore is serving as financial advisor, Goodwin Procter LLP is serving as legal advisor, and Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher is serving as strategic communications advisor to OraSure.

1 Chlamydia Trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (NG).

About OraSure Technologies, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and “OTI”) transforms health through actionable insight and decentralizes diagnostics to connect people to healthcare wherever they are. OTI improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc., Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., and BioMedomics, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OTI’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information, please visit www.orasure.com

