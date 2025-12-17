Camposol S.A. Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 6.000% Notes Due 2027

LIMA, PERU, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camposol S.A. (the “Company” or “we”) previously announced a tender offer, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in its Offer to Purchase Statement (“Statement”) dated December 8, 2025 (the “Tender Offer”), for any and all of its outstanding 6.000% Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The tender offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 (the “Expiration Time”).

The Tender Offer Consideration to be paid for the Notes validly accepted pursuant to the Tender Offer was the fixed price identified in the Statement and the Company’s press release issued on December 8, 2025. In addition, holders will receive accrued and unpaid interest on their Notes up to (but excluding) the Tender Offer Settlement Date (as defined below).

Notes CUSIP/ISIN Nos. Tender Offer

Consideration(1) Outstanding Principal Amount as of December 16, 2025 Amount of Notes Tendered Amount of Tendered Notes Accepted Percentage Tendered of Outstanding Notes 6.000% Senior Notes due 2027 134638 AE5 /

US134638AE50

P19189 AE2 /

USP19189AE26 U.S.$1,000 U.S.$311,768,000 U.S.$205,049,000 U.S.$205,049,000 65.77%

________________

(1) Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes.



The Company has accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time. Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase will receive the previously announced Tender Offer Consideration of $1,000 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the purchased Notes from, and including, the last interest payment date for such Notes up to, but excluding, the Tender Offer Settlement Date. No Notes were tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Statement. The Company will not accept any further tenders.

The settlement of the Tender Offer is scheduled to occur on December 22, 2025 (the “Tender Offer Settlement Date”) subject to change.

All conditions described in the Statement that were to be satisfied or waived on or prior to the Expiration Date, including the Financing Condition (as such term is defined in the Statement), were satisfied on or prior to the Expiration Date.

The Company has retained J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (“J.P. Morgan”) to serve as the dealer manager for the Tender Offer. Questions regarding the tender offer may be directed to J.P. Morgan +1 (866) 846-2874. Requests for documents may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information and tender agent for the Tender Offer, at +1 800 207-2872 or +1 646 783-2997 and by e-mail at camposol@dfking.com.

Documents relating to the Tender Offer, including the Statement and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, are also available at www.dfking.com/camposol.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Tender Offer was made solely pursuant to the Tender Offer documents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the Statement contain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent only our belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside our control. Words such as “expect,” “may,” “intend,” “should” and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is possible that our actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made in light of new information, future events and other factors.