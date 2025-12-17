Canadian Safety Achievement Awards Honour AlumaSafway with 14 National Safety Awards

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlumaSafway, part of the BrandSafway family of companies, has received a total of 14 Canadian Safety Achievement Awards (CS2A) from the General Presidents’ Maintenance Committee for Canada (GPMC) and the National Maintenance Council for Canada (NMC), based on their safety performance in 2024.

This recognition includes the prestigious General Presidents’ Safety Excellence Award, which highlights top-performing signatory employers and labour providers who achieve the lowest total recordable incident rate across all active General Presidents’ Maintenance Agreement (GPMA) and National Maintenance Agreement (NMA) projects nationwide.

“AlumaSafway is honoured to be recognized at this year’s Canadian Safety Achievement Awards,” said AlumaSafway VP, Oilsands Adam Green. “These awards reflect the dedication, expertise and safety-first mindset of our teams across Canada. We are grateful to be acknowledged among the best in the industry, and we thank our entire workforce for their commitment to safety excellence. We also extend our sincere appreciation to our industrial customers for fostering world-class safe environments where our teams can thrive, and to our union partners for consistently providing highly trained and competent craft professionals who help make these achievements possible.”

AlumaSafway Scaffold Journeyman Rene Hiscock received the Craft Person of the Year Award, which celebrates individual excellence and craftsmanship in maintenance and turnaround work. Rene was honoured as a standout member of AlumaSafway’s Western Canada operations for his exceptional skill, professionalism and dedication to safety and quality.

“We are incredibly proud of Rene Hiscock for being named Craft Person of the Year,” said AlumaSafway Canadian EHS Senior Manager Brent Anderson. “Rene has been a pillar of our team, and his unwavering dedication to safety and quality sets the benchmark for excellence across our worksites.”

In addition, 12 AlumaSafway industrial site teams earned awards for maintaining the highest safety standards in industrial maintenance and turnaround work. AlumaSafway received the following honours:

365 Daily Maintenance Award

The 365 Daily Maintenance Award recognizes stakeholders who maintain safe, efficient operations by completing year-round maintenance at industrial plants without a single recordable injury for 365 days or more. The following AlumaSafway site teams were recognized:

Stelco Steel, Lake Erie Works

Irving Oil Refinery, Saint John

Suncor Energy, Base Plant

CNOOC Petroleum, Long Lake

Sustained Superior Performance Award

The Sustained Superior Performance Award honours groups working under the General Presidents’ Maintenance Agreement (GPMA) or National Maintenance Agreement (NMA) who achieve multiple consecutive years of maintenance work with zero recordable injuries. The following AlumaSafway site teams were recognized:

Imperial Oil, Nanticoke – Silver (9 years)

Suncor Energy, Edmonton – Gold (6 years)

Dow Chemical, Fort Saskatchewan – Gold (8 years)

New Brunswick Power, Point Lepreau – Gold (8 years)

Irving Gold Refinery, Saint John – Gold (8 years)



Tripartite Zero Injury Turnaround Award

The Tripartite Zero Injury Turnaround Award honours stakeholders who successfully complete high volumes of turnaround or outage work within short timeframes without a single recordable injury. This award highlights exceptional collaboration and safety performance under intense operational pressure. The following AlumaSafway site teams were recognized:

Irving Oil Refinery, Saint John (Q3)

ConocoPhillips, Fort McMurray (Q3)

Syncrude Canada Ltd., Fort McMurray (Q4)



The Canadian Safety Achievement Awards are part of a national program designed to showcase exceptional health and safety performance within the unionized maintenance industry.

