CalAmp Earns Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Certification for Second Consecutive Year





CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp today announced that it has earned the Caterpillar Supplier Excellence Certification for 2025, the second consecutive year the company has received this honor. The certification recognizes suppliers that meet Caterpillar’s highest standards for quality, on-time delivery, service and manufacturing discipline.

Caterpillar’s Supplier Excellence Recognition program highlights top-performing suppliers that consistently demonstrate world-class execution across quality, delivery, service, capacity planning and compliance. Achieving this certification places CalAmp among the top tier of Caterpillar’s global supply base.

“Our customers build equipment that must perform in demanding environments. Earning Caterpillar’s Supplier Excellence Certification for a second consecutive year reflects our discipline across quality, delivery, and manufacturing. We’re proud of this recognition and committed to raising the bar,” said Chris Adams, CEO of CalAmp.

Zero-defect Mindset in Practice

Caterpillar evaluates supplier performance through its Supplier Excellence Recognition (SER), a program based on continuous improvement and disciplined manufacturing practices. Over the past 12 months, Caterpillar measured CalAmp at 51 defects per million incoming parts, which equates to a defect rate of roughly 0.005 percent, or about one defect in every 20,000 parts shipped.

This performance reflects CalAmp’s focus on precision, consistency and attention to detail across its global manufacturing footprint.

Automotive-Grade Manufacturing Built for OEM Requirements

To support leading industrial and automotive OEMs, CalAmp has implemented an Automotive Quality Management System aligned with IATF 16949 principles. This framework ensures that each device is designed and built with the rigor expected of mission-critical automotive components.

Key elements of CalAmp’s quality approach include:

Early planning and feasibility reviews before production begins

Defined manufacturing and test processes that ensure repeatable quality

Extensive reliability and environmental testing to validate performance in demanding field conditions

Multiple build stages that confirm design and manufacturability before mass production

Strict governance over design and component changes to safeguard long-term product stability





“In order to support global OEMs, we knew we had to build a manufacturing framework that meets the same rigor as the automotive industry,” said Nathan Lowstuter, Chief Supply Chain Officer at CalAmp. “These disciplines are the foundation of why we can consistently perform at this level. They reflect our culture, our processes and our commitment to what OEMs require from us.”

Built for the Future of Connected Equipment

As OEMs advance their connected equipment strategies, introduce new platform architectures and expand subscription-based services, CalAmp remains focused on delivering rugged, reliable and secure telematics solutions at scale. The company supports manufacturers across construction, mining, agriculture and on-road equipment, providing the device reliability required for predictive maintenance, remote updates, mixed-fleet visibility and edge intelligence.

