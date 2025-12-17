New Toll Brothers Model Home Opens at Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates in Leander, Texas

LEANDER, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Austin-area model home is now open at Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates, a single-family home community in Leander, Texas. The highly anticipated and professionally designed Bell Springs model home showcases the exceptional architecture, luxurious finishes, and personalization opportunities available in this premier community. The new model home is now available for tours at 2321 Greatwood Trail in Leander.

Nestled in the scenic Texas Hill Country, Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates features spacious one-acre home sites and a collection of thoughtfully designed one- and two-story single-family estate homes. Home shoppers can select from six distinctive floor plans ranging from 3,782 to 6,021+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4 to 6 full bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Homes are priced from the upper $900,000s.

The community's tranquil setting provides a peaceful retreat while offering convenient access to outdoor recreation, including picturesque parks, lakes, and golf courses. Residents also enjoy proximity to exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment in Leander, Cedar Park, and Austin. Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates is located within the highly rated Leander Independent School District.





"We are thrilled to invite home shoppers to visit our stunning new model home at Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. "The model home beautifully highlights the elevated designs and unmatched personalization opportunities that Toll Brothers is known for."

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For more information on Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates or to schedule a tour of the new model home, call 833-405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

