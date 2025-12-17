Bogotá Airport City: The New Investment and Development Platform for Latin America

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest in Bogota published the latest edition of its Business Environment Update Newsletter, dedicated to the technical analysis of "Bogotá Airport City," a strategy projecting the capital as Latin America's most competitive aeronautical and logistics hub.

The document notes that El Dorado International Airport consolidated its position in 2024 as Latin America's main air node, handling 45 million passengers and nearly 800,000 tons of cargo—figures representing the highest share of air traffic in Colombia and one of the highest in the region. These results create favorable conditions to boost new value chains in logistics, advanced manufacturing, aeronautical maintenance, and related services.

A Development Model Comparable to the World’s Most Advanced Hubs

The analysis conducted by Invest in Bogota identifies similarities between the potential of the El Dorado environment and international experiences such as Toulouse (France), Singapore, Dubai, and Querétaro (Mexico)—cities that have consolidated specialized aeronautical industry ecosystems around their airports. The lessons from these models allow for projecting development in Bogota based on specialized talent, modern infrastructure, urban-logistics integration, and land availability for business expansion.

The city's commitment within the "Bogotá Airport City" project framework contemplates enabling 30 hectares for productive and logistics uses around El Dorado airport, along with seven additional hectares for urban and educational facilities, including a future aeronautical university. Likewise, a package of tax incentives associated with business development is highlighted, including local tax benefits and preferential conditions for high-impact projects.

Growing Global Demand

Between 2010 and 2024, the global aeronautical industry registered more than 2,200 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, totaling USD 88.4 billion and creating over 330,000 jobs. According to the bulletin, these trends represent an opportunity for Bogota, which already possesses the technical, institutional, and connectivity capabilities sought by leading companies in the sector.

Specialized Talent: A Key Axis

The report also highlights the need to strengthen technical and professional training programs in areas related to aeronautical maintenance, applied engineering, propulsion, digital systems, and airport operations. This focus will allow for the consolidation of a talent ecosystem aligned with the needs of anchor companies and global suppliers.

A Project to Boost Regional Competitiveness

"Bogotá Airport City" is presented as a comprehensive development platform that will attract new investments, generate qualified employment, and increase the sophistication of the regional economy. The model integrates infrastructure, land enablement, incentives, talent formation, and institutional cooperation, aiming to position the capital as a strategic point within global value chains.

Invest in Bogota reaffirms its commitment to accompany national and foreign companies interested in exploring the opportunities of this new economic specialization environment. In this regard, it provides strategic information, high-level connections, and support during all stages of the investment process.

About Invest in Bogota

Invest in Bogota is a public-private partnership between the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District. Its purpose is to attract international investment, as well as world-class meetings and events, contributing to the socio-economic development, competitiveness, and quality of life of the Bogotá-Region, positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America. For extra information click here.

