Elite Trade Painting Reveals 2026 Interior Color Trends

Halifax, NS , Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As winter approaches and businesses shift attention indoors, Elite Trade Painting, one of Canada’s top national painting companies, is unveiling the 2026 interior paint color trends while expanding commercial repaint services across the country. The company encourages homeowners and property managers to utilize the winter months for interior improvements, including durable epoxy and vinyl wall coverings, which are known for their long-term reliability.



Elite Trade Painting

The 2026 interior color palette marks a transformative moment in design, shaped by a growing desire for emotional grounding, environmental awareness, and personalized living spaces. Industry professionals and interior painting experts across Canada are forecasting a clear evolution toward warm earth tones, biophilic greens, and restorative pastels that help create calming, well-balanced interiors.



Elite Trade Painting

Emerging favorites for 2026 include deep terracotta, warm clay, and rich sage green, colors that provide stability and a grounded feel. They can be paired with soft pastels like powder peach, dusty lavender, and pale celadon for added comfort and clarity. As the shift away from stark neutrals becomes more pronounced and widely recognized by every commercial painting company, Elite Trade Painting is highlighting the importance of strategic color planning this winter. With over 25 years of national experience, the company helps clients choose colors, finishes, and durable solutions that ensure each interior project performs beautifully for years to come.

Understanding the impact of color goes beyond technical expertise as it also requires insight into how spaces influence people.“Our team understands that color is more than an aesthetic choice; it directly influences mood, productivity, and the overall feel of a space,” says a spokesperson for the national painting provider. “By combining the industry’s most relevant 2026 color trends with the solutions provided by our interior painting experts, we help clients refresh their environments with confidence.”

This year, the painting company is placing added emphasis on commercial repaints, a priority for property owners preparing for 2026. Winter creates ideal conditions for interior commercial upgrades, and the company’s teams complete these projects efficiently with minimal disruption. Their services include specialized epoxy and vinyl wall coverings, high-traffic surface solutions, and the comprehensive surface preparation required to meet professional standards.

Commercial clients range from office buildings and retail settings to multi-unit properties and industrial facilities. Many of these clients are turning to the painting provider for interior transformations that align with evolving workplace behaviors and modern design expectations. More businesses are prioritizing color strategies that elevate employee morale, reinforce brand identity, and create environments that feel inviting to customers, making the expertise of a trusted commercial painting company essential.



Elite Trade Painting

Backed by thousands of completed projects across Canada, Elite Trade Painting continues to lead through technical expertise, design guidance, and investment in advanced, environmentally responsible materials. To support winter interior renovations, the company is offering free color and service consultations with a minimum spend that help clients evaluate the 2026 palette and plan repaint strategies.

To learn how Elite Trade Painting supports winter interior projects and 2026 color planning, visit https://elitetradepainting.com.

About Elite Trade Painting

Elite Trade Painting is a national residential and commercial painting provider based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. With over 25 years of experience, the company delivers high-quality interior and exterior painting solutions, supported by expert color guidance, advanced application techniques, and exceptional customer service. From homes to large commercial properties, Elite Trade Painting transforms spaces through craftsmanship, innovation, and long-established industry expertise.

###

Media Contact

Elite Trade Painting

Address: 3667 Strawberry Hill St. #106, Halifax, NS B3K 5A8

Phone: (877) 663-5483

Website: https://elitetradepainting.com

Attachment