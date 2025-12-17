Lip Balm Brand Earth's Daughter Surpasses 3 Million Units Sold on Amazon

Sunnyvale, California, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth's Daughter has sold more than 3 million units of its USDA Organic lip balm on Amazon. The California-based brand, operated by A La Carte Research, Inc., credits the milestone to growing consumer interest in personal care products with transparent, organic ingredients.





Earth's Daughter Lip Balm Variety 6-Pack

The numbers are driven primarily by the brand's USDA Organic Lip Balm Variety 6-Pack. The set includes six flavors: eucalyptus mint, strawberry breeze, vanilla bean, creamy coconut, citrus blast, and bing cherry. All are made with USDA-certified organic oils, beeswax, and botanical extracts. Customers have left nearly 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, frequently praising the balms for smooth texture, clean ingredients, and value.

"We've watched this grow steadily over several years, not overnight," said Mike Weimar, spokesperson for Earth's Daughter. "Our customers read labels. They want to know what's in the products they're using every day, and they're choosing options that don't include synthetic additives or ingredients they can't pronounce."

Earth's Daughter manufactures its lip balms in the United States. The company has focused on keeping formulations simple by using organic oils and beeswax as the foundation while making the products affordable for families. Each 6-pack retails for under $10.

The brand launched its lip balm line after noticing a gap in the market for organic lip care that didn't carry premium pricing. "We wanted to prove you don't need to spend $8 on a single tube to get quality organic ingredients," Weimar said. "Reaching 3 million units shows that approach resonates. With the holidays approaching, we're also seeing the 6-pack become a popular stocking stuffer for women who appreciate clean beauty products."

The product line has expanded beyond the original 6-pack to include flavor 4-packs, tinted lip balms, and SPF lip balms, which use USDA organic ingredients whenever possible. The brand plans to introduce additional skincare products in 2026.

The USDA Organic Lip Balm 6-pack is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BB4V9W9

About Earth's Daughter



Earth's Daughter makes USDA Organic lip balms and clean skincare products in the USA. The brand focuses on accessible pricing, straightforward ingredients, and formulations that meet clean-beauty standards. Founded by A La Carte Research, Inc., the company ships products throughout the United States.



A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ku_zWvoE9OA