StoryBook Homes Announces Opening of Parkhill Crest Community in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryBook Homes, a Las Vegas-based homebuilder, today announced the opening of its newest gated townhome community, Parkhill Crest in Las Vegas. Located less than 15 minutes from Nellis Air Force Base and downtown Las Vegas, the gated community features a collection of three spacious townhome designs priced from the mid-$300,000s.

Parkhill Crest offers two-story townhomes ranging from 1,727 to 1,888 square feet, with attached two-car garages, up to four bedrooms and two and a half baths. The community features modern home designs, versatile loft spaces, ample storage spaces, and open floor plans to fit every lifestyle.

For home shoppers needing to move soon, quick move-in and move-in ready homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community. Home shoppers selecting a quick move-in home will appreciate the finished backyards and stunning interior features including upgraded flooring.





"Parkhill Crest delivers the perfect blend of convenience and thoughtful design," said Janet Love, Division President of StoryBook Homes. "Our new homes are thoughtfully designed for the way people live today, featuring modern kitchens that open to comfortable great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and storage throughout the home including in the garage."

This community is situated in the well-established neighborhood of Sunrise Manor, offering proximity to major employers, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. The Sales Center is located at 4273 Astral Heights Ct. in Las Vegas. To learn more about Parkhill Crest and to schedule an appointment, call 725-242-8655 or visit StoryBookNewHomes.com.

About StoryBook Homes

Throughout its 20+ years in business, StoryBook Homes has earned an exceptional reputation for building beautiful homes in the Southern Nevada region. StoryBook Homes offers a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans to meet the needs of today’s home shoppers – from young professionals and growing families, to empty nesters. Its commitment to building more than just houses has led StoryBook Homes to create neighborhoods where homeowners experience a genuine sense of community and a true sense of belonging. StoryBook Homes believes that everyone deserves a place to call home, and is committed to building high-quality, affordable homes that exceed expectations and provide a solid foundation for building cherished memories.

