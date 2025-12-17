Holiday Host Stress Drives More Call-Outs Than Christmas Disasters, Says New Fantastic Cleaners Holiday Report

London, UK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantastic Cleaners, one of the UK’s leading home service providers, today released a holiday season report revealing that festive hosting stress, not actual home emergencies, is now the primary driver of pre-Christmas service call-outs. From urgent oven cleans and deep carpet refreshes to last-minute storage and minor repairs, the pressure to be the “perfect host” is reshaping what counts as a Christmas emergency.





Fantastic Cleaners are helping stressed holiday hosts with their Christmas problems, from last minute oven cleans to emergency clear ups.

New seasonal booking data from Fantastic Cleaners reveals that the biggest driver of Christmas and New Year callouts is not burst pipes or power cuts, but holiday host anxiety.

In the final two weeks before Christmas, homeowners and families are far more likely to book urgent services to prepare their homes for guests than to respond to genuine disasters. From panic oven cleans and emergency carpet refreshes to last-minute storage and “please fix that before my parents arrive” plumbing jobs, festive hosting pressure is reshaping what counts as a Christmas emergency.

“Every year we see the same pattern,” said Rune Sovndahl, CEO of Fantastic Cleaners. “Christmas doesn’t create more disasters — it creates more judgement. People want their homes to feel warm, clean and welcoming, and suddenly all the jobs they’ve ignored for months become urgent because guests are coming.”

The ‘Not-Quite-Emergencies’ Driving Christmas Panic Searches

Oven & Kitchen Appliance Cleaning before Festive Cooking

Not an emergency — but one of the biggest panic search drivers of December.

Search interest for “oven cleaning before Christmas”, “urgent oven clean” and “deep clean oven fast” spikes sharply in early December as homeowners prepare for roasts, parties and family scrutiny.

Inside Fantastic Cleaners, this is often referred to as the “Oven-in-law effect” — when hosts suddenly worry about baked-on grease they’ve learned to ignore.

Why it matters: A dirty oven can ruin festive cooking — and social embarrassment often feels like a crisis.

Pre- and Post-Party Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Hosting means spills, stains and stress.

Whether it’s wine on the carpet before guests arrive, or the aftermath of a Christmas party, urgent searches for carpet cleaning and upholstery cleaning rise dramatically in December.

Fantastic Cleaners has cleaned carpets and soft furnishings for over 500,000 customers, with December one of the busiest months for last-minute bookings.

Why it matters: Hosts want a welcoming home — without a visible reminder of the last party.

Last-Minute House Deep Cleans

Searches for “Christmas deep clean before guests arrive” climb sharply as the holiday approaches.

These aren’t planned spring cleans — they’re fast, high-pressure resets booked days or even hours before family arrival.

Why it matters: The emotional pressure of hosting drives urgency far more than dirt levels do.

Moving Possessions into Temporary Storage

Christmas guests need space — and suddenly spare rooms aren’t spare anymore.

Homeowners book urgent removals and storage to clear rooms for visitors, storing everything from furniture and pianos to large plants — and even entire Star Wars collections.

Why it matters: Storage becomes a Christmas problem when flexibility runs out.

Dripping Taps & Leaky Showers

Small jobs left all year suddenly become unacceptable when guests arrive.

A dripping tap or leaky shower often triggers urgent calls with one clear motivation:

“We can’t have people asking why that’s still broken.”

Even minor leaks can worsen during cold spells, increasing the risk of slippery floors or mould if ignored.

Christmas Tree Delivery & Decoration Setup

Fantastic Cleaners is celebrating 10 years of Christmas tree delivery, with demand peaking in the final days before Christmas.

Businesses and homeowners alike search for last-minute festive help to get the “holiday look” right — especially when unexpected guests or client meetings appear.

The team has solved the problem of “We need a tree here in two hours!” more than once.

The Real Christmas Home Emergencies, and How to Reduce the Risk

While host stress dominates bookings, genuine emergencies still strike — often at the worst possible time.

Lost Keys & Lockouts

Festive chaos leads to misplaced keys, especially on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day, triggering locksmith call-outs.

Tip: Keep a spare key with a trusted neighbour before travel.

Burst or Frozen Pipes (Serious)

Cold weather plus empty homes can cause pipes to freeze, expand and burst — leading to flooding and costly damage.

Why it spikes: Families leave for holidays and return to soaked walls and carpets.

Tip: Insulate exposed pipes and leave heating on low when away.

No Hot Water or Boiler Breakdown

Boilers work overtime in December with extra showers, heating demand and guests.

Searches for emergency boiler repair surge during cold spells.

Tip: Annual boiler servicing before winter significantly reduces failure risk.

Blocked Toilets & Sewage Clean-Ups

More guests mean heavier use — and blockages.

Searches for “how to unblock toilet” rise sharply at Christmas, but sewage backups require professional drain clearing and bio-hazard cleaning.

Tip: Avoid flushing wipes and provide bins in guest bathrooms.

Roof Leaks after Storms

Winter storms expose roof weaknesses and blocked gutters.

Tip: A gutter and roof check before winter reduces emergency call-outs.

Electrical Faults or Power Failures

Faulty fuse boards or overloaded circuits can leave homes without power.

Tip: Avoid overloading sockets with Christmas lights and decorations.

Pest Infestations

Rodents and insects seek warmth indoors during winter.

Tip: Seal entry points and avoid leaving food waste exposed.

“Christmas emergencies aren’t always dramatic disasters,” said Rune Sovndahl, CEO of Fantastic Cleaners. “For many families, the real crisis is the pressure to host perfectly. Our role is to remove that stress — whether it’s a boiler breakdown, a last-minute deep clean, or simply making sure the house feels ready for guests.”

Why This Story Matters

● Christmas hosting pressure is reshaping consumer behaviour

● “Urgent” Christmas problem does not always mean “dangerous” — but stress-driven demand is real

● Home services play a crucial role in protecting festive plans, not just fixing disasters

Notes to Editors

Fantastic Cleaners is one of the UK’s largest home services providers, offering cleaning, repairs, removals, storage, pest control, locksmith, plumbing, electrical and seasonal services.

The company operates nationwide and sees predictable booking surges in December linked to hosting, travel and cold weather.

Christmas tree delivery service marks 10 years in operation this year.

What are the most common Christmas home emergencies in the UK?

Burst pipes, boiler breakdowns, blocked toilets, electrical faults, lockouts and roof leaks are the most common.

Why do people book more cleaning services before Christmas?

Hosting pressure, guest expectations and social judgement drive panic searches for oven, carpet and deep cleaning.

Is oven cleaning really urgent before Christmas?

Emotionally, yes. Practically, it’s one of the biggest stress triggers for festive hosts. This is made worse as many people feel they don’t know how to safely clean their ovens.

How can homeowners prevent Christmas plumbing emergencies?

Insulate pipes, fix leaks early and leave heating on low when travelling.

About Fantastic Cleaners



We help people take care of their homes by offering them a wide range of expert cleaning services. We serve domestic and commercial clients in London, the South East, and the North West using high-quality equipment that customers don’t have and cannot use themselves. We deliver cleaning services in a better way. We recognise that our clients are just as important as our cleaning crews. We work together to keep everyone happy! We call this the Fantastic Philosophy! To do this we use technology where it works and people where it matters. Through innovation and technology, we are able to provide a high-quality on-demand response to your unique cleaning needs.

Press inquiries

Fantastic Cleaners

https://fantasticcleaners.com/

Allan Edwards

allan@binarypr.co.uk