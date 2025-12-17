Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026

AI demand acceleration and Micron execution drive record fiscal Q1 results, including highest ever free cash flow

 | Source: Micron Technology, Inc. Micron Technology, Inc.

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended November 27, 2025.

Fiscal Q1 2026 highlights

  • Revenue of $13.64 billion versus $11.32 billion for the prior quarter and $8.71 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $5.24 billion, or $4.60 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $5.48 billion, or $4.78 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $8.41 billion versus $5.73 billion for the prior quarter and $3.24 billion for the same period last year

“In fiscal Q1, Micron delivered record revenue and significant margin expansion at the company level and also in each of our business units,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “Our Q2 outlook reflects substantial records across revenue, gross margin, EPS and free cash flow, and we anticipate our business performance to continue strengthening through fiscal 2026. Micron’s technology leadership, differentiated product portfolio, and strong operational execution position us as an essential AI enabler, and we are investing to support our customers’ growing need for memory and storage.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2)
FQ1-26FQ4-25FQ1-25 FQ1-26FQ4-25FQ1-25
        
Revenue$13,643 $11,315 $8,709  $13,643 $11,315 $8,709 
Gross margin 7,646  5,054  3,348   7,753  5,169  3,441 
Percent of revenue 56.0% 44.7% 38.4%  56.8% 45.7% 39.5%
Operating expenses 1,510  1,400  1,174   1,334  1,214  1,047 
Operating income 6,136  3,654  2,174   6,419  3,955  2,394 
Percent of revenue 45.0% 32.3% 25.0%  47.0% 35.0% 27.5%
Net income 5,240  3,201  1,870   5,482  3,469  2,037 
Diluted earnings per share 4.60  2.83  1.67   4.78  3.03  1.79 
                    

For the first quarter of 2026, investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $4.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow(2) was $3.9 billion. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $12.0 billion. On December 17, 2025, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2025.

Quarterly Business Unit Financial Results
 FQ1-26FQ4-25FQ1-25
    
Cloud Memory Business Unit   
Revenue$5,284 $4,543 $2,648 
Gross margin 66% 59% 51%
Operating margin 55% 48% 40%
    
Core Data Center Business Unit   
Revenue$2,379 $1,577 $2,292 
Gross margin 51% 41% 50%
Operating margin 37% 25% 38%
    
Mobile and Client Business Unit   
Revenue$4,255 $3,760 $2,608 
Gross margin 54% 36% 27%
Operating margin 47% 29% 15%
    
Automotive and Embedded Business Unit   
Revenue$1,720 $1,434 $1,158 
Gross margin 45% 31% 20%
Operating margin 36% 20% 7%
          

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the second quarter of 2026:

FQ2-26GAAP(1) OutlookNon-GAAP(2) Outlook
   
Revenue$18.70 billion ± $400 million$18.70 billion ± $400 million
Gross margin67.0% ± 1.0%68.0% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses$1.56 billion ± $20 million$1.38 billion ± $20 million
Diluted earnings per share$8.19 ± $0.20$8.42 ± $0.20
   

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to investors.micron.comdiscuss its first quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its second quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call.

We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X (@MicronTech) and YouTube (@MicronTechnology).

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results, including our guidance for the second quarter of 2026. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1)GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2)Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings; adjusted free cash flow; investments in capital expenditures, net; and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
    
 1st Qtr.4th Qtr.1st Qtr.
 November 27,
2025		August 28,
2025		November 28,
2024
    
Revenue$13,643 $11,315 $8,709 
Cost of goods sold 5,997  6,261  5,361 
Gross margin 7,646  5,054  3,348 
    
Research and development 1,171  1,047  888 
Selling, general, and administrative 337  314  288 
Other operating (income) expense, net 2  39  (2)
Operating income 6,136  3,654  2,174 
    
Interest income 139  146  107 
Interest expense (74) (124) (118)
Other non-operating income (expense), net (140) (45) (11)
  6,061  3,631  2,152 
    
Income tax (provision) benefit (829) (429) (283)
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 8  (1) 1 
Net income$5,240 $3,201 $1,870 
    
Earnings per share   
Basic$4.66 $2.86 $1.68 
Diluted 4.60  2.83  1.67 
    
Number of shares used in per share calculations   
Basic 1,125  1,120  1,111 
Diluted 1,138  1,131  1,122 
          


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
   
As ofNovember 27,
2025		August 28,
2025
   
Assets  
Cash and equivalents$9,731 $9,642 
Short-term investments 587  665 
Receivables 10,184  9,265 
Inventories 8,205  8,355 
Other current assets 958  914 
Total current assets 29,665  28,841 
Long-term marketable investments 1,697  1,629 
Property, plant, and equipment 48,477  46,590 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 700  736 
Intangible assets 465  453 
Deferred tax assets 641  616 
Goodwill 1,150  1,150 
Other noncurrent assets 3,176  2,783 
Total assets$85,971 $82,798 
   
Liabilities and equity  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$9,796 $9,649 
Current debt 569  560 
Other current liabilities 1,695  1,245 
Total current liabilities 12,060  11,454 
Long-term debt 11,187  14,017 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 669  701 
Noncurrent unearned government incentives 1,148  1,018 
Other noncurrent liabilities 2,101  1,443 
Total liabilities 27,165  28,633 
   
Commitments and contingencies  
   
Shareholders’ equity  
Common stock 127  127 
Additional capital 13,610  13,339 
Retained earnings 53,344  48,583 
Treasury stock (8,152) (7,852)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (123) (32)
Total equity 58,806  54,165 
Total liabilities and equity$85,971 $82,798 
   


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
   
Three months endedNovember 27,
2025		November 28,
2024
   
Cash flows from operating activities  
Net income$5,240 $1,870 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:  
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 2,212  2,030 
Stock-based compensation 290  220 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:  
Receivables (871) (817)
Inventories 150  170 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 156  (241)
Other current liabilities 449  (161)
Other noncurrent liabilities 547  132 
Other 238  41 
Net cash provided by operating activities 8,411  3,244 
   
Cash flows from investing activities  
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (5,389) (3,206)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities (255) (377)
Proceeds from government incentives 878  65 
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 268  428 
Other (96) (58)
Net cash used for investing activities (4,594) (3,148)
   
Cash flows from financing activities  
Repayments of debt (2,943) (84)
Repurchases of common stock - withholdings on employee equity awards (367) (207)
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (300)  
Payments of dividends to shareholders (134) (131)
Other (1)  
Net cash used for financing activities (3,745) (422)
   
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 14  (29)
   
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 86  (355)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,646  7,052 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$9,732 $6,697 
       


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
    
 1st Qtr.4th Qtr.1st Qtr.
 November 27,
2025		August 28,
2025		November 28,
2024
    
GAAP gross margin$7,646 $5,054 $3,348 
Stock-based compensation 107  115  90 
Other     3 
Non-GAAP gross margin$7,753 $5,169 $3,441 
    
GAAP operating expenses$1,510 $1,400 $1,174 
Stock-based compensation (173) (147) (127)
Restructure and asset impairments   (38)  
Other (3) (1)  
Non-GAAP operating expenses$1,334 $1,214 $1,047 
    
GAAP operating income$6,136 $3,654 $2,174 
Stock-based compensation 280  262  217 
Restructure and asset impairments   38   
Other 3  1  3 
Non-GAAP operating income$6,419 $3,955 $2,394 
    
GAAP net income$5,240 $3,201 $1,870 
Stock-based compensation 280  262  217 
Restructure and asset impairments   38   
Loss on debt prepayments 130  9   
Other (20) 1   
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments (148) (42) (50)
Non-GAAP net income$5,482 $3,469 $2,037 
    
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,138  1,131  1,122 
Adjustment for stock-based compensation 10  14  16 
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,148  1,145  1,138 
    
GAAP diluted earnings per share$4.60 $2.83 $1.67 
Effects of the above adjustments 0.18  0.20  0.12 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$4.78 $3.03 $1.79 
          


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
    
 1st Qtr.4th Qtr.1st Qtr.
 November 27,
2025		August 28,
2025		November 28,
2024
    
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities$8,411 $5,730 $3,244 
    
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (5,389) (5,658) (3,206)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 6  20  9 
Proceeds from government incentives 878  711  65 
Investments in capital expenditures, net (4,505) (4,927) (3,132)
Adjusted free cash flow$3,906 $803 $112 
          

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from debt prepayments;
  • Restructure and asset impairments; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
       
FQ2-26 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook
        
Revenue$18.70 billion ± $400 million          —
  $18.70 billion ± $400 million
Gross margin67.0% ± 1.0%  1.0%
A 68.0% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses$1.56 billion ± $20 million $180 millionB $1.38 billion ± $20 million
Diluted earnings per share(1)$8.19 ± $0.20 $0.23
A, B, C $8.42 ± $0.20


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
        
AStock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $125 
BStock-based compensation – research and development  119 
BStock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative  61 
CTax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments  (48)
       $257 
 
(1)GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.
 

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                EXECUTIVES
                            
                            
                                EARNINGS
                            
                            
                                Q1
                            
                            
                                FY26
                            
                            
                                First Quarter
                            
                            
                                FISCAL 2026
                            
                            
                                REVENUE
                            
                            
                                Report
                            
                            
                                AI
                            
                            
                                AI Demand
                            
                            
                                Cash Flow
                            
                            
                                GAAP
                            
                            
                                Net Income
                            
                            
                                SANJAY MEHROTRA
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading