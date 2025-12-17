Boumarang, Inc. Files S-1 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boumarang, Inc. ("Boumarang"), a leader in hydrogen-powered autonomous aerial drone systems, today announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing represents a significant milestone in Boumarang's strategic growth trajectory and demonstrates the Company's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance as it seeks to access public capital markets.

The Form S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC contains comprehensive information about Boumarang's business operations, financial condition, risk factors, and proposed use of proceeds. The filing provides potential investors with the detailed disclosure required under the Securities Act of 1933, enabling informed investment decisions. The S-1 filing can be accessed through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) database. A registration statement on Form S-1 related to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The global drone market is projected to grow from approximately $28 billion in 2023 to over $166 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25%. Boumarang is strategically positioned to capture market share across commercial, infrastructural, humanitarian, and defense sectors. The Company believes that it represents a compelling investment thesis in the emerging autonomous technology sector. The combination of proprietary hydrogen technology, strategic AI partnerships, and multi-domain platform capabilities creates a differentiated value proposition for investors seeking exposure to the high-growth drone and autonomous systems market.

The Company plans to execute its business plan in fiscal year 2026 with the following flagship technology portfolio:

Proprietary Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology: Boumarang's hydrogen-powered drone systems offer superior flight endurance, rapid refueling capabilities, and significantly reduced environmental impact compared to traditional battery-powered alternatives. This technology enables extended mission durations critical for logistics, security, agriculture, and humanitarian applications.

Advanced AI Integration: The Company has secured strategic licensing agreements with Trust Stamp (NASDAQ: IDAI), incorporating computer vision, data tokenization, and other AI-powered technologies into its UAV systems, enabling enhanced autonomous navigation, real-time surveillance, and secure delivery operations.

Multi-Domain Platform Expansion: Through the strategic acquisition of the Wavedrone platform, Boumarang has expanded its capabilities from aerial to maritime applications, including environmental monitoring, search and rescue operations, media and entertainment, and aquaculture management.

Boumarang's management team includes industry veterans with deep expertise in drone technology, capital markets, and strategic operations.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Boumarang, Inc.

Email: admin@boumarang.com



About Boumarang, Inc.

Boumarang Inc. is pioneering the future of multi-purpose, AI-driven drones designed to tackle a wide array of commercial, infrastructural, humanitarian, and military challenges. From autonomous last-mile product delivery to emergency response and infrastructure repair, Boumarang's fully customizable drone solutions offer unparalleled performance, patented stability, and superior lifting capacity. With its latest acquisition, Boumarang is poised to extend its impact beyond the skies and into the world’s oceans.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release's statements may be forward-looking statements or future expectations based on currently available information. Forward-looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “will,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “objective,” “seek,” “plan,” or “anticipate,” as well as variations of such words or similar expressions, or the negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Except for our ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, we do not intend to and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Forward-looking statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third party. Therefore, in no case will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes will likely vary materially from those indicated.