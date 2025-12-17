Winnebago Industries Board of Directors names John Murabito as chair; Declares quarterly cash dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) a premium outdoor recreation product manufacturer, announced today that John M. Murabito, an independent director since 2017, has been appointed as chair of the board. He succeeds David W. Miles, who has served as chair since 2019 and will remain on the board as a continuing member. The company also announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.35 per share payable on January 28, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2026.

Before retiring in 2022, Murabito served as chief administrative officer and previously as chief human resources officer at Cigna Corporation, a global healthcare services company. In these roles, he oversaw human resources, enterprise marketing, security and aviation, civic affairs and the Cigna Foundation, where he also served as president.

“Throughout his tenure as a director and chair of our human resources committee, John has demonstrated exceptional strategic vision and collaborative leadership,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO, Michael Happe. “His deep public company experience, understanding of our business and focus on driving shareholder value position him well to help guide us through the opportunities ahead.”

Murabito commented, “I am honored to serve as chair and look forward to working closely with the board and leadership team to advance Winnebago Industries’ strategic priorities. Together, we will build on the company’s strong foundation and continue delivering exceptional experiences for our customers and returns for shareholders.”

Miles will now serve on the Audit and Nominating and Governance Committees.

“On behalf of the company and the board, I extend our deep appreciation to Dave for his six years of dedicated service as chair,” said Happe. “His steady leadership during a transformative period helped shape the company’s direction, and we are pleased that he will continue to lend his insight as a valued member of the board.

“Our January dividend will mark the company’s 46th consecutive quarterly payout. We remain focused on positioning our portfolio of premium brands for long-term growth while continuing to deliver for our shareholders,” Happe said.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Investors: Joan Ondala | ir@winnebagoind.com

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan | media@winnebagoind.com