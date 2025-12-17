Rivalry Reports Record Ontario Performance

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY), the leading sportsbook and iGaming operator for digital-first players, today provided an update on accelerating momentum in Ontario, the Company’s core regulated market.

Ontario Performance Update

Rivalry continues to see accelerating momentum in Ontario following the completion of its October capital restructuring and refinancing.

Based on results to date, the Company is tracking toward an all-time record quarter in Ontario across handle, gross revenue, and net revenue, while already having reached new all-time highs in active players and newly acquired players during Q4 2025.

Importantly, this performance is occurring early in Rivalry’s marketing re-acceleration, with Ontario growth driven by approximately six weeks of incremental spend following the closing of the Company’s capital restructuring.

During Q4 2025 to date:

Quarter-to-date, active players are tracking 28% above Q3 levels , with December activity still in progress.





, with December activity still in progress. Active players increased nearly 60% year-over-year , reflecting continued expansion of the Ontario player base.





, reflecting continued expansion of the Ontario player base. Deposits increased approximately 240% year-over-year, alongside a 117% increase in deposit count , reflecting broader participation and deeper engagement across the Ontario player base.





, reflecting broader participation and deeper engagement across the Ontario player base. Wagers increased 100% year-over-year, driven by sustained gains in player activity and retention.



This growth has been achieved with only a modest increase in Ontario marketing investment, representing approximately $75,000 USD of incremental spend above the Company’s prior run-rate, which had remained largely static throughout the year prior to the capital restructuring and refinancing.

“These Ontario results are particularly encouraging given the limited duration and scale of the marketing ramp so far,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. “We’re seeing record activity and revenue in a regulated market with disciplined, incremental spend, which reinforces the strength and durability of the operating model we rebuilt over the past year.”

Ontario continues to grow as a proportion of total Company revenue and remains the primary focus of Rivalry’s market strategy heading into 2026.

Private Placement Update

The Company also announced that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, as disclosed on September 29, October 9, October 17, October 24, and November 14, 2025. No additional funds were raised beyond the amounts previously announced, resulting in total gross proceeds from the private placement of $4.26 million.

Outlook

Rivalry remains focused on disciplined execution, including:

Scaling proven marketing initiatives with demonstrated return characteristics.





Continuing product, onboarding, and retention enhancements.





Growing Ontario as a proportion of total Company revenue.





Maintaining a normalized and efficient cost base.



About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sports betting and media company offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the digital generation. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions, as well as an internet gaming registration in Ontario, and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. With world class creative execution and brand positioning in online culture, a native crypto token, and demonstrated market leadership among digital-first users Rivalry is shaping the future of online gambling for a generation born on the internet.

