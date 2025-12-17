Sapu BioScience Highlights TGFB2-Guided Strategy to Enhance Taxane Therapies, Reinforcing the Rationale for Sapu-001

San Diego, CA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapu BioScience today announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences that strengthens the scientific foundation for biomarker-guided taxane therapy and underscores the company’s long-standing leadership in transforming growth factor-beta 2 (TGFB2) biology.

Bioinformatic Approach to Identify Positive Prognostic TGFB2-Dependent and Negative Prognostic TGFB2-Independent Biomarkers for Breast Cancers. Qazi S, Richardson S, Potts M, Myers S, Trieu V. Int J Mol Sci. 2025 Nov 29;26(23):11580. doi: 10.3390/ijms262311580. PMID: 41373732; PMCID: PMC12692321.

The publication demonstrates that TGFB2 is not merely a prognostic marker, but a biological context-setter that determines whether patients derive benefit from standard chemotherapy such as taxanes. This insight has direct relevance for Sapu’s taxane program Sapu-001, which is designed to improve the effectiveness and tolerability of taxane treatment through precision patient selection and optimized delivery.

Sapu BioScience has been developing TGFB2-targeted antisense therapeutics, establishing one of the deepest proprietary knowledge bases around this pathway in oncology. That work has generated a broad intellectual-property position covering TGFB2 modulation across multiple tumor types and therapeutic settings.

“Taxanes remain a backbone of breast cancer treatment, but many patients experience limited benefit or unnecessary toxicity. The study shows that TGFB2-defined tumor biology strongly influences chemotherapy response, creating a clear opportunity to improve outcomes through smarter patient selection.” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO of Sapu BioScience. “Together, TGFB2 antisense know-how and Sapu-001 form a coherent, precision-oncology strategy—one that combines pathway-level biology with optimized chemotherapy delivery.”

About Sapu-001

The Sapu-001 (Paclitaxel Deciparticles for Injection) is led by a team with a proven track record in taxane development. Members of the Sapu BioScience leadership team were instrumental in the development and commercialization of Abraxane®, the first albumin-bound nanoparticle formulation of paclitaxel, as well as Cynviloq™, a polymeric micelle-based paclitaxel designed to eliminate solvent-related toxicities. Sapu-001 builds directly on this legacy, combining deciparticle formulation expertise with TGFB2-driven biological insight.

