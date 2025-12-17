Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the appointment of Director

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the “Bank”) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that, at the ordinary meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors of the Bank acknowledged and accepted the resignation of independent director Mr. Kevin Cowan Logan, effective as of yesterday, following his appointment as a new member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Chile.

In this regard, the Board of Directors will proceed – in the manner and within the time limits set forth in the applicable regulations – to appoint his replacement as an independent director, who will remain in his position until the next Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, in which it is appropriate to renew and re-elect the board of directors.

Furthermore, the Bank’s Board of Directors – also at its ordinary meeting held today – acknowledged and accepted the resignation of alternate Director Mr. Rogerio Carvalho Braga, effective as of December 31, 2025, for personal reasons. On the same date, the Board appointed Ms. Azucena María Aberleche Perdomo as his replacement, also as alternate Director, effective as of January 1, 2026. She will serve until the next Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, at which the Board of Directors will be renewed and re-elected as previously indicated.

The Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl .

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl