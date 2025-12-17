Talisker Reducing Bralorne Mine to Critical Staff due to Atmospheric River Event in Southern British Columbia

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) announces that, in response to an extreme weather event known as an “atmospheric river” impacting southern British Columbia, Talisker has implemented precautionary measures at its Bralorne Gold Project (“Bralorne”).

Due to extensive flooding and damage across the lower mainland of British Columbia, including a state of emergency declared in the Fraser Valley, Talisker has reduced on-site personnel to only those essential for maintaining critical operations. Flooding has caused significant land slides on Highway 40, the main access route to Bralorne, and has rendered alternative routes impassable. In accordance with Talisker’s emergency response plan, the Company is reducing on-site staff to the minimum required to manage critical systems. Road conditions continue to be monitored by the Ministry of Transportation and Transit in British Columbia. The Company will provide further updates as new information become available.

Richard Murrell, General Manager at Bralorne stated, “With safety as our primary focus we are taking these pre-emptive steps to protect our personnel and minimize the risk caused by the impact of this extreme weather. We expect to restart operations following an assessment of the access conditions and abatement of the current weather crisis.”

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the reduction in staff at the Bralorne mine site and the anticipated timing. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate. In particular, the Company advises that it does not have defined mineral reserves and it has not based its production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals. Furthermore, historically, projects that are in production without defined mineral reserves have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that production will proceed as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.