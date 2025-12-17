Avanza Capital Proudly Announces Attorney Anthony Varbero’s Appointment to New York City Bar Association’s Structured Finance Committee

New York, NY, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanza Capital Holdings is proud to announce that Attorney Anthony Varbero has been appointed to the prestigious New York City Bar Association Structured Finance Committee, serving a term from December 11, 2025 through July 31, 2027. This honor recognizes Varbero’s legal expertise and his growing influence within the structured finance sector. Through this appointment, he will contribute to shaping policy, drafting reports, analyzing legislation, and supporting key public service initiatives within one of the Bar’s most respected committees.

Anthony C. Varbero: Leading the Charge in Securities Law and ...

Anthony Varbero: In the news

Anthony C. Varbero – Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer P.A.

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/avanza-capitals-outside-general-counsel-150000714.html

https://www.americastop50lawyers.com/product-page/anthony-c-varbero-america-s-top-50-lawyer-securities-law-florida-new-york

AI, Big-Dollar Suits Dominate Data on New Investor Class Actions

About Avanza Capital Holdings



Frank Scarso is a transformational financial leader helping small businesses access capital while creating opportunities for accredited investors. As CEO of Avanza Capital Holdings, he leads a platform that has funded over $250 million in merchant cash advances since inception, serving businesses that traditional banks often overlook. With nearly 30 years in financial markets, including 21 years on Wall Street, Frank combines deep industry expertise with personal resilience, having overcome addiction and rebuilt his life and career. Whether working with contractors, healthcare providers, or retail businesses, Frank ensures that hardworking entrepreneurs get the capital they need to grow, while providing investors with secured, asset-backed opportunities that generate consistent returns.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, financial instruments, or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no guarantees of returns are made. Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered investment advisor, Hedge fund or SEC filing and nothing in this release should be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Prospective lenders should conduct their own due diligence and consult with independent legal and financial professionals before participating as an accredited lending partner. The outside counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings provides legal oversight and regulatory guidance and is not responsible for the overall activity, actions, or financial outcomes in connection with the business relationships between Avanza Capital and its respective lending partners. Counsel conducts legal services as an outside entity to and for Avanza Capital Holdings and is not directly employed by Avanza Capital and acts solely as "Outside Counsel."

SOURCE: Avanza Capital Holdings



