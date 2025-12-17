Executive Chairman of Unisync Announces Acquisition of Shares

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Executive Chairman of Unisync Corp. (“Unisync”), Renting (Tim) Gu, reports that he has indirectly acquired, through a holding company controlled by him, by private transaction executed through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, a total of 800,000 common shares of Unisync at a price of $1.31 per share for total consideration of $1,048,000.

Prior to the transaction, Mr. Gu had indirect ownership and control over 1,039,764 common shares, representing approximately 5.5% of the outstanding common shares of Unisync, and direct ownership of stock options exercisable for 225,000 common shares. Following the transaction, Mr. Gu has indirect ownership and control over 1,839,764 common shares of Unisync, representing approximately 9.7% of the outstanding common shares of Unisync, and direct ownership of stock options exercisable for 225,000 common shares which, if exercised, would increase the ownership position to approximately 10.7% of the outstanding common shares of Unisync.

Mr. Gu acquired the common shares as an equity investment in Unisync.

Unisync’s head office is located at 6695 Airport Road, Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1Y4.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the acquisition report filed under securities legislation, please contact Mr. Renting (Tim) Gu, 2 – 259 Steelcase Road West, Markham, Ontario L3R 2P6 at 1-800-332-3688.

The Common Shares of Unisync are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol UNI.