Diana Kurbanova Joins Forbes Business Council as Uzbekistan’s Youngest Woman Entrepreneur

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant milestone for Central Asian entrepreneurship, UzFranchise Consulting Agency Founder & CEO Diana Kurbanova has been officially invited to join the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community for accomplished business owners and executive leaders.





The Forbes Business Council is part of the wider Forbes Councils network, a vetted network for owners, founders and senior executives whose companies meet strict eligibility criteria, including minimum revenue thresholds. Members gain access to a global peer network, publishing opportunities on Forbes.com, expert panels, exclusive coaching and networking events, all designed to help them expand their influence and expertise.

Kurbanova’s admission is particularly noteworthy because she is reportedly the youngest woman ever to receive an invitation. This recognition reflects her exceptional accomplishments at a remarkably early stage in her career. According to her nomination, she was selected for “extraordinary leadership in the franchising sector and significant contributions to entrepreneurship in Central Asia.”

As Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Franchise Association (UFA) and head of the consulting agency UzFranchise, Kurbanova has spent the past four years building what is now the only firm in Uzbekistan focused on developing leading local and international franchise brands. Her work includes projects in the HoReCa sector with partners such as Wendy’s and many other worldwide brands.

She has overcome social and business-cultural barriers that often challenge female entrepreneurs in the region, expanded operations across 4 Central Asian markets, and is now actively growing her U.S. business as Co-founder of United Franchise Consultants.

“We are super excited to have Kurbanova as a part of this community! She will bring a unique expertise in franchising that our community was lacking and has been asking for. We have a lot of members that own franchisable businesses that will benefit from her expertise” said Michelle Money, Senior Manager of Member Success.

Her success at such a young age, especially in a traditionally male-dominated environment, makes her a strong representative of a new generation of female entrepreneurs who are determined, strategic and globally minded. Joining the Forbes Business Council gives Diana Kurbanova an international platform that can amplify her voice and accelerate her growth while strengthening the connection between Uzbekistan’s emerging franchise ecosystem and global business expertise.

This development demonstrates that talent and ambition, even when shaped by a challenging environment, can break longstanding barriers and influence the global business landscape.

About Diana Kurbanova

Diana Kurbanova is a highly influential leader driving the expansion of the franchising ecosystem across the Central Asian business landscape. As the Deputy Chairman of the Franchise Association of Uzbekistan (UFA) and CEO & Founder of the specialized consulting agency, UzFranchise, she has established herself as a foremost expert. Her foundational work also includes co-founding the successful 7DaySocks franchise store network, underscoring her deep commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic development in the region.









