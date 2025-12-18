Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Radar™ for AI-Powered CX & Media Intelligence Platforms Names Lucidya the Top Performer in Both Growth and Innovation Across MENA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frost & Sullivan has published its 2025 Frost Radar™: AI-Powered CX & Media Intelligence Platforms, MENA, placing Lucidya at the very top of the Radar™ as the highest-scoring company across both the Growth Index and the Innovation Index. The study benchmarked leading providers, including Sila, AIM Technologies, Crowd Analyzer, 24eye, Sensika, Sprout Social, and Brandwatch, and identified Lucidya as the clear frontrunner shaping the future of customer experience (CX) and media intelligence in the region.

The Frost Radar™ evaluates companies on their ability to translate innovation into sustained growth, enterprise adoption, and long-term ecosystem impact. Lucidya’s position at the apex reflects its AI-native architecture, commercial scalability, and a unified CX intelligence platform underpinned by market-leading Arabic Natural Language Processing (NLP).

As CX and media intelligence converge, organizations in MENA face new imperatives that define competitive relevance. AI is now foundational and those that fail to embed AI deeply across social, media, and customer interaction data increasingly struggle to deliver timely, operational insights.

Critically, Arabic language and dialect mastery has emerged as a core competitive differentiator. Arabic’s complexity cannot be handled accurately by tools built primarily for English or Western languages. Frost & Sullivan highlights that platforms lacking robust, dialect-aware Arabic NLP produce distorted sentiment analysis, miss cultural nuance, and fail to scale credibly. Lucidya’s deep investment in Arabic dialect modeling enables accurate insight, contextual understanding, and trusted decision-making; an area where global competitors continue to lag.

Frost & Sullivan notes that Lucidya’s recognition signals the rise of a MENA-born, AI-native CX leader operating at global standards with the ability to operationalize intelligence across the full customer journey.

