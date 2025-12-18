NodeMeta Expands Its Ecosystem with New Features and Enhanced Token Utility

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NodeMeta, a leading Web3 project, unveils new features including an NFT marketplace, decentralized shopping platform, and enhanced token utility, all designed to increase the value and use of its native NTE token for the blockchain community.

NodeMeta, a leader in the Web3 space, is proud to announce a series of innovative updates designed to expand its ecosystem and provide users with more versatile applications of its native token, NTE (Node Meta Energy). These updates include the launch of an NFT marketplace, a decentralized shopping platform, and advanced trading automation features that will enhance user experience and provide greater utility to the NTE token.





Since its inception, NodeMeta has focused on empowering individuals by creating seamless and secure blockchain experiences. With the upcoming launch of several key features, NodeMeta is expanding its offerings, strengthening its position as a leader in the decentralized space.

A Groundbreaking NFT Marketplace

The centerpiece of NodeMeta’s updates is the upcoming NFT marketplace, which aims to redefine digital ownership by focusing on NFTs with real-world utility, staking, and metaverse integration. Unlike other platforms that primarily focus on speculative digital assets, NodeMeta’s marketplace emphasizes tangible value and participation. Users will be able to buy, sell, and trade NFTs that hold real-world benefits, making it a unique offering in the blockchain space.

Introducing SmartCommerce: A Decentralized Shopping Experience

NodeMeta is also preparing to launch SmartCommerce, a decentralized platform that will allow users to securely purchase both digital and physical goods using NTE tokens. This platform aims to bridge the gap between the blockchain world and everyday commerce, making it easier for users to spend their digital assets in the real world.

“We’re making it easier than ever for users to engage with blockchain technology in their everyday lives,” said Sohel Mazumder, Founder of NodeMeta. “SmartCommerce will foster a new wave of decentralized commerce and create seamless opportunities for NTE token holders to utilize their assets.”

VIP Bot Trading Services for Advanced Users

Along with these consumer-facing innovations, NodeMeta is rolling out VIP Bot Trading Services. In collaboration with top-tier exchanges such as Binance, MEXC Global, and Bybit, NodeMeta will offer advanced trading tools to help users optimize their trading strategies. These bots provide data-driven insights to enhance profitability and streamline the trading process, offering users more control and efficiency in their transactions.

A Robust Blockchain Infrastructure Supporting Growth

NodeMeta’s ecosystem is supported by a high-performance blockchain infrastructure capable of processing over 50,000 transactions per second with 99.9% uptime. This robust foundation facilitates cross-chain integration with major blockchains like Polygon, Ethereum, NEAR, and Arbitrum, ensuring seamless and secure transactions across multiple networks.

The Value of NTE Token and Future Vision

The NTE token is at the heart of NodeMeta’s ecosystem, driving all transactions and rewarding users for their participation. NodeMeta’s tokenomics model is designed for long-term growth, featuring a 10-year halving strategy that reduces the token emission rate every two years, ensuring scarcity and continued value appreciation. This sustainable model is reinforced by full community participation, with 100% of reserve tokens allocated to users, including mining rewards and permanent burns.

Recent Recognition: Best Decentralized Ecosystem of 2025

NodeMeta’s commitment to innovation was recently recognized at the 2025 Evergreen Awards, where the company was named the Best Decentralized Ecosystem in the U.S. for 2025 . This prestigious award underscores NodeMeta’s leadership in the blockchain and Web3 space and highlights the impact of its solutions on the decentralized finance industry.

“Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the NodeMeta team,” said Mazumder. “It motivates us to continue delivering value to our users and pushing the boundaries of what blockchain can achieve.”

About NodeMeta

NodeMeta is an innovative Web3 project designed to provide users with secure, accessible blockchain experiences. With a focus on scalability, security, and utility, NodeMeta offers a comprehensive ecosystem powered by its native NTE token. The platform includes decentralized finance solutions, an NFT marketplace, SmartCommerce, and advanced trading automation tools, all designed to enhance the digital economy. NodeMeta is committed to driving the future of blockchain technology and empowering users to thrive in a decentralized world.

Media Contact:



Soheil Mojumder

NodeMeta

Website: https://node-meta.com/

Email: business@node-meta.com

