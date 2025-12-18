ISS further expands multi-country contract with financial services company

Copenhagen , Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The partnership now spans six European countries. The contract expansion has a five-year duration and will ramp up gradually during Q1 2026.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS, says:

“We are delighted that our customer is trusting us to further expand this multi-country outsourcing partnership. Our priority remains delivering exceptional services that strengthen efficiency, elevate the customer experience, and advance sustainability.”





