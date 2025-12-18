SkiStar AB Interim Report September 2025-November 2025

EARLY OPENING UNDERLINES THE STRENGTH OF OUR RESORTS

First Quarter

Net sales for the first quarter increased by SEK 24 million, 11 percent, to SEK 236 million (212).

Operating profit for the first quarter increased by SEK 4 million, 1 percent, to SEK -478 million (-482).

Capital gains from exploitation assets were included with SEK 0 million (0).

Cash flow from operating activities decreased by SEK 13 million to SEK 254 million (267).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -5.04 (-5.26), an increase of 4 percent.

Significant events during and after the period

At the AGM in Sälen on 13 December, the decision was taken to pay a dividend of SEK 3.00 per share.

Demand for mountain holidays is stable ahead of the winter season and the booking volume, measured as the number of overnight stays booked through SkiStar’s mediated accommodation, amounted to -2 percent compared with the same period in the previous year.

Effective 2 January 2026, SkiStar’s class B share will be transferred to Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

“Ahead of the winter season, we have made several significant investments to improve and refine the guest experience.”

Time for conference call and web presentation

Thursday 18 December 2025 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 18 December 2025, at 07.00 a.m. CET.



Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Sara J Uggelberg, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit https://investor.skistar.com/en.

