Proofmark Launches the Authentication Standard for the Visual Internet

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofmark (Proofmark Technologies, Inc.) today announced the public launch of its media authentication platform, introducing a patent pending, cryptographically secure system designed to verify the authenticity level of any photo or video. As AI-generated and manipulated media continue to accelerate across the internet, Proofmark provides a media ecosystem that allows brands and consumers to know what’s real.

“Media no longer travels with its truth,” said Sarina Ziv, Founder and CEO of Proofmark. “Proofmark turns every image and video into a unique, authenticated fingerprint, so branded media is trusted and enterprises can track counterfeit or manipulated content.”

At the core of Proofmark’s technology is its patent-pending authentication system. Each asset receives a visible signature tied to its authentic brand and recorded in Proofmark’s verification ledger. The signature cannot be removed, duplicated, or altered without detection. Any attempt to upload imitation or edited versions is automatically flagged or rejected.

The platform integrates seamlessly through a lightweight API, allowing marketplaces, apps, and enterprise systems to enable authenticated media in minutes. Early partners span e-commerce, real estate, and regulatory frameworks seeking stronger protection against unverified and potentially counterfeit media uploads.

“Trust is now infrastructure,” said Ziv. “Platforms can’t scale without it. Brands can’t protect their work without it. Consumers can’t navigate the internet without it. Proofmark is the foundational ecosystem that makes the visual internet reliable again.”

With adoption growing across industries where authenticity is critical, Proofmark is positioned to become the default standard for media authentication and transactions. The company’s unique authentication solution provides a significant advantage as the need for verification in images, video, documents and audio expands; especially in markets where AI-generated media and deepfakes create legal, financial, and reputational risk.

Proofmark’s launch arrives at a pivotal moment for the digital ecosystem. Regulators, platforms, and users are all demanding transparent, verifiable content. Proofmark meets this need without hardware modification: brands keep creating, platforms keep moderating, and authentication runs post-production via desktop, mobile, and API.

“Our goal is simple,” Ziv added. “Proofmark is a media technology that enhances digital trust.”

Enterprises interested in Proofmark’s authentication technology can request a demo at https://proofmark.it. Early access updates and codes will be shared on Proofmark’s social channels.

