18 December 2025

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC (AQSE: DXSP)

Notice of Cyber Security Incident

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company” or “DXSP”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, reports that it has suffered a security incident affecting its office servers, which was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning, the 14th December.

Once discovered, the data security breach was immediately contained by means of a joint effort by DXS’s internal IT security teams in close cooperation with NHS England. The Board has appointed an external cyber security specialist agency whose thorough investigations are underway to establish the nature and extent of the incident.

The Company has notified the relevant regulators, authorities, and law enforcement agencies, including the Information Commissioner's Office, and various NHS bodies and is fully cooperating with their investigations.

There was minimal impact on the Company's services and the Company's front-line clinical services remain unaffected and operational.

The Company does not currently anticipate that this incident will have a material adverse impact on its financial position or on the market forecasts for its financials for FY 30 April 2026.

The Company will inform the market if there are any notifiable changes to the situation.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

