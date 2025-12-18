EPSO-G Announces Selection of Energy Cells Board Members

The new energy group EPSO-G (company code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania).

EPSO-G has announced the selection of board members for its company, Energy Cells. Candidates are invited to submit their applications by 30 January 2026.

Three board members will be selected: an independent board member with expertise in financial management and mergers and acquisitions (M&A); a board member nominated by EPSO-G, responsible for strategic planning and management; and a board member who is a civil servant, responsible for state aid and national security matters.

The Energy Cells Board consists of three members who are elected for a four-year term. The current Board’s term will end on 13 April 2026.

The selection of the independent board member is being carried out with the assistance of the executive search firm AIMS International Lietuva. The procedures for selecting the civil servant and the board member delegated by EPSO-G are conducted by the EPSO-G Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

