FLS wins order to supply key comminution technologies to a greenfield copper concentrator in South America

Leading mineral processing technology and service provider, FLS, has received an order to supply key comminution technologies to a greenfield copper concentrator in South America.

The order includes the delivery of a 1600 x 2400 TSU gyratory crusher, two Rapture 900 cone crushers, two 34-foot diameter x 24-foot-long dual pinion SAG mills, two 24-foot diameter x 38.5-foot-long dual pinion ball mills and two clusters of gMAX cyclones. The order is valued at approximately DKK 405 million and was booked in Q4 2025. The equipment is expected to be delivered during 2027.

“This order further cements FLS’s market-leading position within key comminution technologies and our proven track record in the South American mining market. We are very excited to work with the customer and to supply equipment for this world-class greenfield copper concentrator,” comments Julian Soles, Products Business Line President at FLS.

Learn more about FLS's market-leading comminution technologies at https://fls.com/en/equipment/crushing and at https://fls.com/en/equipment/grinding





