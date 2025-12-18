Merry Ginger, Everyone! The Biggest Holiday Surprise Hits My Talking Tom Friends 2!





LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outfit7, creators of the Talking Tom & Friends franchise, is closing the year with a festive update to My Talking Tom Friends 2. After recently crossing the milestone of 26 billion downloads worldwide, the franchise is celebrating the season with something fans have been waiting for since launch in July: Talking Ginger is here! His arrival makes the neighborhood whole again, bringing all six friends together just in time for the holidays.

Talking Ginger was first introduced to the Talking Tom & Friends universe in 2012, and he’s been a fan favorite ever since. Players have enjoyed interacting with him across multiple games, including My Talking Tom Friends, Talking Tom Hero Dash, and Talking Tom Gold Run. That’s why having Ginger join the neighborhood feels especially meaningful for the whole crew, and for longtime fans.

Let the Season Begin

The update transforms the game into a full-on winter celebration. The town is now blanketed in snow, glowing with lights, and centered around a new ice-skating rink where the fountain usually sits. Talking Ginger’s new home isn’t just cosmetic either. It introduces fresh interactions, cozy details, and more ways to play. Here’s what’s waiting in the holiday update:

Ginger and His New House:

Bright, cheerful, and unmistakably Ginger, his new home finally opens its doors.

Winter Neighbourhood:

The whole environment has switched to holiday mode, complete with snowfall, twinkling lights, festive animations, cheerful snowmen, and a frosty skating area for winter fun.

Seasonal Treats & Holiday Décor:

Christmas pudding, turkey, cookies, cakes, and gingerbread houses make the season sweet, and every home is filled with charming holiday decorations to match the festive mood.

Festive Outfits:

Expect plenty of festive fashion, from Santa and elf outfits to reindeer looks and the always-iconic ugly Christmas sweater.

Waterpark Minigame:

A brand-new slide-racing minigame is now available at the waterpark, even in the middle of winter.

All Six Friends Together:

Talking Tom, Angela, Ben, Hank, Becca, and Ginger are finally reunited and can enjoy every Christmas activity together, from cooking festive treats to mowing the lawn when the snow melts, and even sharing winter fun at the waterpark.





Holiday Fun Across the Talking Tom & Friends Universe

And the holiday fun doesn’t stop in My Talking Tom Friends 2. Players can jump into festive activities across the entire Talking Tom & Friends universe, from collecting Christmas stickers in My Talking Angela 2 and My Talking Tom Friends to gathering Christmas tokens in Talking Tom Gold Run.

The best present this Christmas is having all six friends together. Update My Talking Tom Friends 2 now and celebrate the holidays with Talking Tom, Angela, Ben, Hank, Becca, and Ginger. The update is available now on iOS and Android.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company’s talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7’s 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 26 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com

