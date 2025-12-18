Sword Group selected as part of the ATOS-led consortium for the European Commission’s DG DIGIT FREIA – Lot 1 Framework contract

Sword Group has been selected as part of the ATOS-led consortium under the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Digital Services (DG DIGIT) FREIA Lot 1 – Technical Operations Services framework contract.



This contract is worth around €300 million, and Sword plans to contribute between 10% and 15% of this revenue.



The FREIA framework, launched under the CLOUD II Dynamic Purchasing System, aims to strengthen the European Union institutions’ capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud and information systems by providing high-value professional services across technical operations, policy support, and advisory services.



The framework enables EU institutions and agencies to access trusted partners for critical digital and cybersecurity operations over a multi-year period.



As part of the ATOS consortium, Sword will contribute its deep expertise in cybersecurity operations, secure cloud services, and mission-critical IT support, supporting DG DIGIT and participating EU institutions in addressing evolving cyber threats and operational resilience requirements.



"This selection reflects the European Commission’s confidence in the technical excellence, reliability, and cybersecurity expertise that Sword brings to large-scale, mission-critical environments. We are proud to support DG DIGIT in strengthening the security and resilience of European digital infrastructures." said Dieter ROGIERS, CEO at Sword BeNeLux.



The FREIA Lot 1 framework focuses on technical operational services, including cybersecurity operations, incident response, and the protection of complex IT and cloud environments. Through this engagement, Sword will continue to reinforce its long-standing commitment to supporting European public institutions with secure, compliant, and high-performance digital solutions.



This achievement further consolidates Sword’s position as a trusted partner for EU institutions, building on its extensive experience delivering complex IT, cybersecurity, and digital transformation projects across Europe.

Calendar

22/01/26: 2025 Fourth Quarter Revenue

11/03/26 : 2025 Annual Revenue

