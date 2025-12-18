Technological Advancements Propel Commercial Laundry Machinery Market to $13.95 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Laundry Machinery Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The commercial laundry machinery market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by rapid technological advancement, sustainability mandates, and shifting needs across core industries. As leading organizations seek modern solutions, understanding new opportunities and strategic challenges is crucial for sustainable growth in this evolving sector.

Market Snapshot: Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Growth and Trends

The commercial laundry machinery market grew from USD 7.23 billion in 2024 to USD 7.82 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 8.54%, reaching USD 13.95 billion by 2032. This growth is propelled by increased adoption in healthcare, hospitality, and industrial service sectors, alongside a rising focus on automation and energy efficiency. New regulatory frameworks and heightened customer expectations drive demand for reliable, resource-efficient machinery, while technology integration becomes standard across end-use applications.

Scope & Segmentation of the Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

This report examines the commercial laundry machinery market across a comprehensive array of segments, technologies, and geographies, providing a strategic overview for decision-makers.

Product Types: Dryers, extractors, finishing equipment, folding machines, ironers, front-loading washing machines, and top-loading washing machines.

Dryers, extractors, finishing equipment, folding machines, ironers, front-loading washing machines, and top-loading washing machines. Load Capacities: Large, medium, and small capacity systems-each aligning with the throughput and space requirements of their respective operators.

Large, medium, and small capacity systems-each aligning with the throughput and space requirements of their respective operators. Modes of Operation: Fully automatic units-favored in high-volume environments-and semi-automatic machinery, which supports specialized or lower-volume processes.

Fully automatic units-favored in high-volume environments-and semi-automatic machinery, which supports specialized or lower-volume processes. Sales Channels: Offline distribution through dealer networks; online sales via manufacturer websites and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Offline distribution through dealer networks; online sales via manufacturer websites and third-party e-commerce platforms. End Users: Healthcare facilities, hotels and resorts, industrial laundries, and laundromats.

Healthcare facilities, hotels and resorts, industrial laundries, and laundromats. Geographical Regions: Americas (North America: United States, Canada, Mexico; Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland; UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel; South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan).

Americas (North America: United States, Canada, Mexico; Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland; UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel; South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan). Featured Companies: Major industry participants such as Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, Girbau S.A., Asko Appliances AB, BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH, DANUBE INTERNATIONAL SARL, Dexter Apache Holdings, EDRO Corporation, Electrolux Professional Singapore, Fagor Professional, G.A. Braun, Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, and more are analyzed for their market strategies and innovations.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Technological innovation, including IoT integration and predictive maintenance, is reshaping machinery reliability and cost efficiency.

Stringent energy and water usage regulations, coupled with sustainability targets, are pushing providers to develop eco-efficient solutions across their product portfolios.

End-user requirements are diversifying, with healthcare, hospitality, and industrial facilities each prioritizing unique performance and compliance factors.

Service models are rapidly evolving, shifting focus from traditional maintenance contracts to outcome-based agreements that maximize equipment uptime.

Digitalization of sales and service channels is accelerating industry access and procurement agility, particularly for geographically dispersed or rapidly expanding operators.

Tariff Impact: Implications of 2025 United States Duty Changes

Recent tariff measures introduced by the United States have influenced equipment import costs and supply chain choices. Higher duties on select machinery and components are encouraging manufacturers to invest in domestic or nearshore production and diversify their supplier base, impacting both pricing strategies and long-term sourcing decisions for industry stakeholders. These changes also prompt end-users to revisit budget allocations, prioritize cost-effective refurbishing, or negotiate long-term contracts to manage price volatility.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report is built on a robust research framework, combining primary interviews with manufacturers, distributors, and facility managers, as well as secondary analysis of corporate reports, trade publications, and regulatory filings. Cross-verification through data triangulation and benchmarking of key industry performance indicators ensures reliability and actionable insight throughout the analysis.

Why This Report Matters

Empowers strategic planning by providing targeted insights into market drivers, operational innovations, and regulatory dynamics.

Enables procurement and investment decisions with clarity on segmentation, sales channels, and regional trends to mitigate risk and identify growth avenues.

Supports competitive benchmarking and partnership evaluation through detailed analysis of leading industry players and their initiatives.

Conclusion

Adapting to regulatory change, digital transformation, and evolving customer priorities defines the path forward for the commercial laundry machinery sector. This research equips senior leaders with focused, actionable insights to drive effective decision-making and position their organizations for sustained performance in a dynamic marketplace.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



